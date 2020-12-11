Find Clues In Fortnite For Season 5 Week 2 Challenges: Check Out Location Details

Fortnite's Week 2 challenges are here and one of Season 5's weekly challenges which are now called "epic quests" will ask the players to find clues in Holly Hedges, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park. Each of these locations contains golden items, like toilets and gnomes, and also a chest. After you have found all of them, you will receive the rewards. Keep reading to find clues in the pleasant park and the other 2 locations.

How to Find Clues in Fortnite in Different Locations Guide

Location details to find clues in Pleasant Park This clue of Pleasant Park can be found on the second floor of one of the houses. This house is the one which has three windows on the second floor. You just need to walk inside and go upstairs. Now you will see two posters to your left. This is the clue that you require from this location. To complete this part of the challenge, walk up to it.

Location details to find clues in Lazy Lake The second location in the list is for Lazy Lake and its clue is hidden in the basement of one of the houses at this location Get inside the house with the "1" address and go down the stairs to the right. Keep going through the house and you'll find the room. It is completely possible that other players might ambush you here.

Location details to find clues in Holly Hedges The final clue at Holly Hedges is located in a small maintenance building. This building will be between the named location and the new store that is to the left of it. It's located in the bottom left corner on the edge of Holly Hedges Go inside and open the door which is to the left and you will get the clue. You'll receive 20,000 experience points for finding all three clues.



Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges

Epic Destroy mailboxes (x5) Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3) Find car parts (x3) Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1) Drive through flaming rings (x1) Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3) Destroy dog houses (x3)

Legendary Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500, 3000, 4500, 6000, 7500)



