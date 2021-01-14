Fortnite Predator Quests: Where Is Mysterious Pod In Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite developers have released a new v15.20 update in the battle royale game that adds a bunch of new content to the game. As part of the new update, Epic Games has also introduced a new set of quests that can be completed to unlock the next bounty hunter arriving in Fornite. The Fortnite secret mystery Predator skin will be available as a playable character in the game once you complete the new series of Predator quests.

Also Read | Michael Jackson Skin In Fortnite: Can You Purchase The Skin From Fortnite Item Shop?

The gaming company has released three of the challenges in the series where one of the quests requires players to find the Mysterious Pod in the game. For those unaware, this is the spaceship of the mandible-faced killer. However, the game doesn't offer much details or guidance on how to find the Mysterious Pod locations. So, if you are one of the players who is having trouble finding the Mysterious Pod, this guide will help you with the exact location.

Also Read | How To Signal The Coral Buddies In Fortnite? Where Are The Coral Buddies In Fortnite?

Where is Mysterious Pod?

The Mysterious Pod can be found at the Stealthy Stronghold POI on the map. Make your way to the northwest part of this location and you should find the Pod on a small island that has some ancient ruins. You can get the exact location of the Mysterious Pod by checking out the video embedded below.

If you go closer and interact with the Mysterious Pod, you will notice that there is a chest locked inside which is loaded with weapons and other items. All you need to do is crack open the front portion of the Pod to sneak in and loot the entire chest. Once you have done that, your challenge will be completed.

Also Read | Fortnite Bragging Rights Tournament January 2021 Schedule And Rewards

Fortnite players can download the new Fortnite 15.20 update on their gaming devices to start completing the new Fortnite challenges. You need to make sure that you have purchased the new Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass to complete the quests and earn the rewards. You can buy the new Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass by spending 950 V-bucks.

Fortnite is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Also Read | Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun Arrives In Fortnite; Update 15.20 Now Available For Download

Image credits: Bodil40 | YouTube