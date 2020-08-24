Flight Simulator 2020 Autopilot Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the best flight simulators that you can try out on the Windows PC platform. The technically advanced video game allows users to travel around and explore the whole world within a few minutes. It is currently available on Windows PC via Microsoft Store and Steam. In addition, it can also be downloaded on the Xbox One console through the Xbox Game Pass subscription. The online flight simulator is considered as one of the most technically advanced simulator games, however, it has been affected by some technical flaws.

Flight Simulator autopilot tutorial

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a feature-rich simulator game. It also comes with AI Control that allows users to turn on the auto-pilot mode. The AI Control setting can be accessed from the toolbar which can be found on the top of the screen. From the toolbar, you need to click on ‘AI Control.’ This can bring up the following settings:

Checklist Assist

Manage Radio Comms

Control Aircraft

You need to click on the ‘Control Aircraft’ option to enable the autopilot feature, and the flight will be auto-controlled by the co-pilot.

Microsoft Flight Simulator autopilot not working

Ever since releasing on August 18, 2020, users who have been running into a number of issues. Most of these issues revolved around downloading the simulator while some users experienced trouble while trying to boot up the title. There are also a number of users who have been running into issues while trying to access the autopilot feature. Most of these issues arise during landing or while flying the plane. However, this is an issue from the developer's end, therefore, you will need the game developers to fix it with the next patch.

If you are experiencing any issue downloading the game, one of the first things you need to do is make sure that your Windows PC is up to date. This is one of the major problems that will prevent you from downloading the game. If everything is up to date and you’re still facing the problem, the issue could be with the Firewall. To fix the issue, head over to Windows Defender Firewall and disconnect the Firewall. You can turn it back on once you have successfully downloaded the game. As for users who are encountering issues while booting up the title, one of the easiest fixes is to run the game as the Administrator.

