Floating Rings In Fortnite: How To Collect All The Floating Rings At Misty Meadows?

Fortnite has finally arrived with its brand new Marvel-themed season which marks the biggest crossover for the battle royale game. Season 4 of Chapter 2 also brings an all-new battle pass, new weapons, changes to game mechanics, and a wide range of Marvel skins. As part of the new season, game developers have also rolled out a new set of challenges that fans can complete to level up their battle pass and earn exciting rewards.

We are in the very first week of Fortnite Season 4 week and the latest batch of challenges is quite exciting. One of the challenges requires players to collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows. So, let us take a look at how you can find the Floating Rings in Fortnite and complete the challenge.

Also Read | Where Is Jennifer Walters' Office In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4?

Where are the Floating Rings in Fortnite?

To collect the Floating Rings, you will need to head over to Misty Meadows. This is an old POI which was first added during the first season of Chapter 2. However, reaching this location won’t be a problem as it is a named POI on the map. The place is located towards the west of Catty Corner.

Once you get there, you will be looking for these rings floating at the rooftops of different structures. The first place you need to visit is the Clocktower. You will find the ring on top of the rooftop here.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood

Also Read | Where Are The Season 4 Mythics In 'Fortnite: Get All The Mythic Weapons' Locations?

From the above location, fly downwards towards the north-eastern side of town and you will find the second ring on the rooftop of a building as shown below.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood

For the third one, head towards the south-eastern part of the town and land on the building that has the next Floating Ring. Check out the exact location marked on the map here.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood

Also Read | Visit Bifrost Marks As Thor In Fortnite To Complete A Part Of The Thor Awakening Challenge

The final Floating Ring will be found at the hub marked on the map below. Just head towards the ring and the challenge will be completed.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood

You can complete the above challenge, along with other Fortnite Week 1 challenges, if you have purchased the latest Battle Pass for the season. The challenges can be accessed across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms.

Also Read | AFK Arena Tier List: Top Heroes To Consider Before Building Your Party

Image credits: InTheLittleWood