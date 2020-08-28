Where Is Jennifer Walters' Office In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4?

Epic Games finally introduced fans to a brand new season that promises to be an enthralling ride especially for fans of the Marvel Universe. The latest season has added a range of Marvel characters including the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, Groot, Mystique and more. Fortnite fans who have purchased the new Season 4 battle pass will be able to unlock these iconic superheroes as they progress through the season.

The battle pass also includes She-Hulk as an unlockable character, who is also called Jennifer Walters and comes with a set of Pickaxes as well as a Backling, along with a Wrap. To unlock the skin, players will have to complete a new set of Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges over the coming weeks. However, this will only happen when you reach all the way up to Level 22 on your new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. It is also worth noting that Level 22 will only unlock the standard Jennifer Walters, and her transformation into She-Hulk will only take place when you reach Level 29 on the battle pass.

As for the latest Jennifer Walters Awakening challenge, it tasks players with visiting Jennifer Walters' office. So, let us take a look at how you can visit Jennifer Walters' office and complete the challenge.

Where is Jennifer Walters' office in Fortnite Season 4?

Jennifer Walters’ office is located in the western part of Retail Row. However, the task also instructs players to do so while wearing her outfit. So, make sure that you equip her outfit, before heading over to the location. Jennifer Walters works in a legal building in Retail Row. The exact location of her office has been marked on the map below.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube

Once you land at the above location, you should easily spot her office which is inside a white building. You will also see a sign that says, "Law Offices of Jennifer Walters." Just enter her office and your challenge will be completed.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube