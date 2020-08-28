Where Are The Season 4 Mythics In 'Fortnite: Get All The Mythic Weapons' Locations?

The highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally arrived. With the latest Marvel-themed content, Fortnite fans will be able to try out a lot of new things and engage in a whole lot of adventure as they progress through the season. While its already known that we will be introduced to a bevvy of superheroes throughout this new season, developers have surprised the Fortnite fans by bringing back the Mythic items mechanism.

The Mythic weapons will give players special abilities of their favourite Marvel characters. The different Mythic weapons include Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb, Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, Groot's Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer's Board. But where are the Mythics in Season 4 of Fortnite? Let’s find out.

Where are the Season 4 Mythics in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Season 4 Mythic weapons can be acquired from different locations across the map.

Dr. Doom's Arcane Gauntlets and Mystical Bomb

As you can see, Dr Doom has two mythic weapons which can be easily obtained from the Doom’s Domain, which was previously known as Pleasant Park.

Image credits: Kiwiz | YouTube

Head over to the location and search for Doctor Doom by exploring the area, as he doesn’t spawn at a specific location. Beware of the Henchmen who are patrolling the area carrying shotguns. Once you come across Doctor Doom, you simply need to kill him to retrieve the items and the keycard to his vault. You can now enter his vault which has plenty of loots.

Groot's Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer Board

For your next two Mythic items, you need to follow the aeroplanes that will be marked across the Fortnite map as shown in the image below.

Image credits: Kiwiz | YouTube

These are essentially jets from the Stark industries. So, all you need to do is land close to any of the airplanes and fight the Stark Robots and shoot at the drones that are carrying Groot's Bramble Shield or the Silver Surfer's Board. After collecting the Mythic item, you can also enter the jet and collect all the loots. If you aren't lucky enough to get both the items or even a single item with one airplane, you will have to follow the other ones on the map.

Image credits: Kiwiz | YouTube