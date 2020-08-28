Visit Bifrost Marks As Thor In Fortnite To Complete A Part Of The Thor Awakening Challenge

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has finally arrived and is live across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Chapter 2, Season 4 will be introducing fans to a number of Marvel characters throughout the season. And while we have previously seen a number of Marvel superheroes make an appearance in Fortnite, the latest season is entirely centred around these superhero characters, which marks the biggest crossover event in Fortnite.

As expected, the new season has brought back a new set of challenges that fans can complete to level up their Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass. One of the latest batch of challenges tasks players with visiting the Bifrost marks as Thor. So, let us take a look at how to visit Bifrost marks in Fortnite.

Also Read | Hide And Seek Fortnite Maps: Best Hide And Seek Creative Maps And Their Entry Codes

Where are Bifrost marks in Fortnite?

Bifrost is the bridge that connects Earth with Asgard. The game doesn't give you the exact location of the Bifrost marks so it can be a bit tricky. As you may already be aware, these are small burn marks in circular shapes. You can head over to the location marked on the map below to reach the spot.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood

Also Read | Where Are The Season 4 Mythics In 'Fortnite: Get All The Mythic Weapons' Locations?

Once you land on the above location, you should easily spot the Bifrost marks. Now, all you need to need to do is go towards the marks and run over them. You will now hear a sound indicating that you have successfully completed the challenge. As soon as the challenge is completed, you can also grab the Mjolnir, which is Thor's signature hammer, by visiting the location marked on the map below.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood

Also Read | Where Is Jennifer Walters' Office In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4?

For players who have purchased the Season 4 Battle Pass, they can launch the title and start completing the latest Thor’s Awakening challenge. The game is currently offering two different Battle Passes. The first one is the standard version which can be bought for 950 V-Bucks. The second version of Battle Pass is available for 2,800 V-Bucks which will have the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass unlocked.

Also Read | How To Get Hulk Hands In Fortnite With New Marvel’s Avengers Beta

Image credits: InTheLittleWood