Fortnite Leaks For 14.30 Update: Know All About Skin Leaks

Fortnite Season 4 has been quite active in providing new content in Chapter 2. In Fortnite Season 4, players have seen new content coming every single week. Data miners and leakers have been hard at their job in season 4 providing their followers with constant leaks of everything that has been coming. They are overwhelmed with the sheer size of the content that Fortnite has provided during the course of Season 4 in Chapter 2. But they do not seem to disappoint and reputed leaker Hypex and others have found new leaks that will be coming to Fortnite in the 14.30 update.

Fortnite New Leaks for 14.30 update

Hypex, the well-known Fortnite leaker and data miner, has provided his followers with leaks for the coming week. Hypex tweeted on their account, notifying the players that two new abilities will be coming to Fortnite in the coming week. These two new abilities are:

Fire Ball

Fire Jump

Fortnite will also be getting a brand new set of skins to equip according to the reports by the leakers. Here are the new Fortnite skin leaks:

The Joker

Poison Ivy

Midas Rex

Daredevil

Dark Skully

Madcap

Ghost Beach Brawler

Shadow Beach Brawler

Surf Strider

Wild Cat

Wake Rider

Fortnite 14.30 Update Leaks

Leakers and Data miners have been hard at their craft to provide new leaks for every single week in Fortnite Season 4. Fortnite 14.30 update is going to bring a lot more content and the data miners have been combing through the files to get an idea of all the new content coming to the update. Here is a list of leaks that have been suggested by the leakers and data miners for Fortnite 14.30 update:

Leaked Bundles

The Last Laugh Bundle

Marshmello Pack

Leaked Back Blings

Bello Bag

Dark Skully Satchel

Wave Fuel

Leaked emotes

Unicycle

Members Only

Sad Claps

On Your Mark…

Leaked Pickaxes

Bad Joke

Crescent Shroom

Dark Splitter

Lil’ Sweeties

Wavecrest

Piranhas

Leaked Sprays

I Sit

Dog Eat Dog

Cloudy Corn

Leaked Wraps

Wavebreaker

Neon Pulse

Spectral Flex

Danger Frog

Leaked Gliders

Stealth Stinger

Sky Sail

In the end, these are just reported leaks. They are not confirmed by Fortnite officially. Some of these might come in the 14.30 update, while some might come later or could also get scrapped from the final version. The news provided by leakers and data miners is mostly confirmed by Fortnite, but sometimes it has been observed that certain leaks have not made it to the game.

Promo image source: Heavy.com Games Twitter Handle