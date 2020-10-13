Fortnite Leaks For 14.30 Update: Know All About Skin Leaks

Fortnite Season 4 has been quite active in providing new content in Chapter 2. In Fortnite Season 4, players have seen new content coming every single week. Data miners and leakers have been hard at their job in season 4 providing their followers with constant leaks of everything that has been coming. They are overwhelmed with the sheer size of the content that Fortnite has provided during the course of Season 4 in Chapter 2. But they do not seem to disappoint and reputed leaker Hypex and others have found new leaks that will be coming to Fortnite in the 14.30 update.
Hypex, the well-known Fortnite leaker and data miner, has provided his followers with leaks for the coming week. Hypex tweeted on their account, notifying the players that two new abilities will be coming to Fortnite in the coming week. These two new abilities are:
Fortnite will also be getting a brand new set of skins to equip according to the reports by the leakers. Here are the new Fortnite skin leaks:
Leakers and Data miners have been hard at their craft to provide new leaks for every single week in Fortnite Season 4. Fortnite 14.30 update is going to bring a lot more content and the data miners have been combing through the files to get an idea of all the new content coming to the update. Here is a list of leaks that have been suggested by the leakers and data miners for Fortnite 14.30 update:
In the end, these are just reported leaks. They are not confirmed by Fortnite officially. Some of these might come in the 14.30 update, while some might come later or could also get scrapped from the final version. The news provided by leakers and data miners is mostly confirmed by Fortnite, but sometimes it has been observed that certain leaks have not made it to the game.
