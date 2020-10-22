Fortnite 14.40 Leaked Skins And Details On Upcoming Halloween Event 'Fortnitemares'

Fortnite makers have been bringing in a number of changes to the game to keep their players engaged. Their upcoming Halloween event 'Frotnitemares' is just around the corner and the players can’t wait for it. So to help these guys out, we have listed down some new skins that are coming with the upcoming Fortnite update. Read more to know other details about Fortnite 14.40 Update.

Fortnite 14.40 Leaked skins

The players want to know additional information about the upcoming update and some new thing added to the game. Apart from the entire update, the players have been talking about the skins that have been leaked by the popular data miner, Hypex. Hypex recently shared a number of upcoming Fortnite skins on their official Twitter account. You can look up for the upcoming Fortnite skins on the handle. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry as we have got your covered. We too have listed down all the skins that are going to be releasing with new Fortnite update for their upcoming event, Fortnitemares.

More Male defaults, Female ones in the previous tweet! pic.twitter.com/sOebNVAikp — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

The new Midas skin (Its still unfinished i think), he has a cool purple fire on him! pic.twitter.com/IUttpVJgJ4 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

The "Good Doctor" skin transforms with the built-in emote, video in a bit! pic.twitter.com/Y2iru6e0AR — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

More about the new Halloween Event 'Fortnitemares'

Fortnite’s upcoming Halloween event 'Fortnitenitemares' is just around the corner and the makers have already released some new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. This is all going to be released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down all the changes that are going to be made for Fortnitemares.

Fortnite Patch Notes for 14.40 update

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

Bug Fixes

Honey Hitters Pickaxe disabled.

Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble.

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb temporarily disabled in competitive playlists.

Players without matchmaking permissions cannot access the Team Size setting. (Creative)

Sky colour does not change when adjusting the light colour setting. (Creative)

Fog and lighting settings changed in Creative. (Creative)

Vehicle buttons missing. (Mobile)

Black textures on foil variants on Nintendo Switch. (Mobile)

Halloween Challenges and Free Rewards

Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

