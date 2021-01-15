Fortnite Collect Books From Sweaty Sands And Holly Hedges Location Guide

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Continue reading this article to know how to collect books from holly hedges and sweaty sands.

Also read | Firebase Z Will Be The New Zombies Map In Cold War; Get Launch Date And More

Fortnite Collect Books from Sweaty Sands

Also read | AC Odyssey The Blind King: Learn How To Complete The Blind King's Quest

Fortnite Season 5 will ask the players to hunt down some books and two of the locations are holly hedges and sweaty sands. Holly Hedges. There are three books in each location, so even if the players miss one at each location, they still will be able to complete the challenge. Below mentioned are the three books location for Holly hedges:

In the tall yellow Victorian on the east side of town. Near the fireplace, to the left, after you walk in.

In the house with two garage doors in sort of the northeast—the middle one on that map. In the corner of one of the rooms towards the back of the house, near a window.

This one you can find In the yellow house, next to a bookshelf.

Sweaty Sands: It would be difficult to do this all in one match, but not impossible. If you manage to snag a vehicle or just get a circle that closes in on your next location, it would work. The map:

Those three are, from West to East:

In the multicoloured house in sort of the southern centre: it’s green, brown, stone and yellow. The book is next to the kitchen counter.

In the big apartment building far to the East. There’s a bookshelf near the desk with a mailroom sort of thing behind it, the book is right in front of it.

The small house across the street from that apartment building. The book is near a bookshelf.

Fortnite Challenges

This week’s challenges go live tomorrow and are mostly pretty basic, though there’s at least one somewhat interesting one.

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (2)

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)

Consume Shield Potions (3)

Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)

Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)

Eliminations with Zero Shield (1)

Also read | How To Beat Arlo In Pokemon Go? A Comprehensive Step By Step Guide Of How To Do It

Also read | AC Odyssey Ezio Roman Set: Check Out How To Get Ezio Set In AC Odyssey