Fortnite 15.40 Patch Notes Bring Back Air Royale And Floor Is Lava LTMs

Epic Games is set to release yet another update for its popular battle royale game Fortnite. As part of the new Fortnite 15.40 update, the gaming studio will be bringing a bunch of new content for the fans along with some much-needed bug fixes. So, let us quickly check out the patch release date and walk you through all the changes arriving with the new Fortnite update.
Fortnite developers have confirmed that the upcoming Fortnite v15.40 update will be released on Tuesday, February 16. The downtime will begin at around 4 AM ET / 10 AM BST.
Developers have hinted that an explosive weapon could arrive in Fortnite; however, they have not offered any official details around the weapon.
Air Royale and Floor is Lava are the two limited-time modes that will arrive with the new Fortnite 15.40 update. These are two of the most popular game modes in Fortnite.
Apart from the new content, the upcoming Fortnite update is also set to deploy some bug fixes to several game modes. Here's a look at all the fixes that will be implemented with the patch.
General
Creative Mode
Save the World
Image credits: Epic Games