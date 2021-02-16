Fortnite 15.40 Patch Notes Bring Back Air Royale And Floor Is Lava LTMs

Epic Games is set to release yet another update for its popular battle royale game Fortnite. As part of the new Fortnite 15.40 update, the gaming studio will be bringing a bunch of new content for the fans along with some much-needed bug fixes. So, let us quickly check out the patch release date and walk you through all the changes arriving with the new Fortnite update.

Fortnite 15.40 release date

Fortnite developers have confirmed that the upcoming Fortnite v15.40 update will be released on Tuesday, February 16. The downtime will begin at around 4 AM ET / 10 AM BST.

Fortnite 15.40 patch notes

Unvaulted fan-favourite set to make a return

Developers have hinted that an explosive weapon could arrive in Fortnite; however, they have not offered any official details around the weapon.

LTM coming soon: Air Royale and Floor is Lava

Air Royale and Floor is Lava are the two limited-time modes that will arrive with the new Fortnite 15.40 update. These are two of the most popular game modes in Fortnite.

Apart from the new content, the upcoming Fortnite update is also set to deploy some bug fixes to several game modes. Here's a look at all the fixes that will be implemented with the patch.

Bug fixes

General

Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match Players may on rare occasion load into a match without their total Bars available, showing 0 in their persistent stash. The total collected Bars are still tracked - but collecting Bars in the match where they appear at 0 will not add to your cumulative total.

Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP) When driven through, Purple XP Coins disappear without granting XP.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early Players will have to reform their party to continue matchmaking if an unreadied party member is removed from the party.



Creative Mode

Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits. We're investigating an issue that is causing Phone Booths to not respect island settings when using the island setting "Start With Pickaxe" to "No."



Save the World

Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes.

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

