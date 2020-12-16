Fortnite Creative Not Working: Here's All You Need To Know About This Issue

Fortnite Season 5 is live and the players are enjoying it. Fortnite Season 4 was an absolute blast and Epic provided the players with new content consistently. Epic will have the same plan for Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point. Zero Point is a theme where all the Bounty Hunters from different universes have been called upon to collect some bounties in Fortnite Island. There is a different issue bugging the Fortnite players and that is Fortnite Creative not working.

Fortnite Creative Not Working

Many players faced an issue with Fortnite Creative. The issue was Fortnite Creative not loading up for certain players. This issue was caused by a bug from the latest Fortnite V15.10 update. Many players thought that Fortnite Creative was down because of this reason. Since then, Fortnite Status Twitter account has tweeted that they have recognised this issue and are working for a solution for this issue.

We're aware of an issue related to Creative islands not loading for some players and appearing empty. We'll provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/SuzGlLfsPo — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 15, 2020

Fortnite V15.10 patch notes

GENERAL

High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse.

We are investigating reports of higher sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when playing with the keyboard and mouse.

Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

FORTNITE CREW

"There was a problem" error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.

Players may encounter a "There was a problem" error when purchasing and joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation 4 and 5 while the purchase is finalizing.

Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.

Players may not see the Fortnite Crew button on the Battle Pass screen on PlayStation 4 and 5 after joining up.

Incorrect message when canceling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.

Canceling your Fortnite Crew subscription on a different platform than the one you signed up on may tell you to go back to your original platform to complete the cancellation. You may ignore this and select "Leave Fortnite Crew" then follow the on-screen instructions.

Fortnite Crew "time remaining" timer may appear off by a day.

Depending on your local time, the "time remaining" for your Fortnite Crew subscription may appear to be missing a day. The time is currently displayed in UTC rather than your local time zone.

BATTLE ROYALE

Quests wrongly marked as "New."

The quest can be marked as "New" every time progress is made on them or the game is restarted.

Big Chuggus' Character Collection tab lists an extra 3rd location.

Big Chuggus' entry in the Character Collection tab lists a third location. He only appears in two locations, the last entry is erroneous.

Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.

Players will not see the leaderboard score or their friend’s completion progress when viewing the Fishing Collection Book in the Front End Lobby.

Widow's Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.

We’re aware of an issue causing the Widow's Light Back Bling to be invisible when Effects are set to low under graphic settings on PC.

Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.

Certain NPCs will grant Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena/competitive playlists.

Total Bars may rarely appear as 0 in a match.

Players may on rare occasions load into a match without their total Bars available, showing 0 in their persistent stash.

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

If a Bounty was accepted and completed before a player was Rebooted, upon reboot, they may see that Bounty appear on their screen.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if an un-readied player leaves early.

Players will have to reform their party to continue matchmaking if an un-readied party member is removed from the party.

MOBILE

Unable to accept Gift on the first login of the Season on Android.

Players who have a pending Gift are unable to hit the ‘Accept’ button after viewing the new season’s cinematic or when first installing the game, getting stuck on the Giftbox screen.

Two "Buy Battle Pass" buttons on the Battle Pass screen.

Players may see a second, smaller "Buy" button on the Battle Pass screen and the bigger one may be unresponsive.

