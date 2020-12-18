Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges: Here Is A List Of Challenges For Week 3

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. This battle royale game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Continue reading to know how to complete week 3 challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2.

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges

Legendary Challenges

The legendary challenges of Season 5 week 3 will require the players to eliminate their opponents but with a twist. The players will have to be riding in a vehicle while they perform eliminations. The maximum number of players you will need to defeat is 15 to finish or max-out the challenge.

Legendary Challenges are worth 55,000 XP for the first stage and 22,000 XP for each stage after, with a cosmetic reward if you finish all stages.

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (5 stages)

Epic Challenges

Epic Challenges are worth 20,000 XP each.

Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (0/500)

Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (0/200)

Destroy Toilets (0/3)

Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/7)

Eliminations with Rare weapons or greater (0/3)

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (0/1)

Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (0/7)

Now for these Epic challenges, a majority of these are going to be fairly easy to complete. Using Sniper headshots will be more than enough damage for clearing these quests, and a lot of toilets can be located at the Flush Factory which is present in the south part of the map.

As most of the players would have figured out, Team Rumble is definitely the best and the most effective way for finishing these challenges. Being in a proper position during the storm and with just a little bit of luck, clearing these challenges won't be tough at all. As for the Fortnite XP coins of Season 5, they still aren't available in the game yet. Even though they do appear to be mentioned in the achievements.

