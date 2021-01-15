Fortnite 3.00 Patch Notes Fix Issues With Various Game Modes

It was only recently that Epic Games released a major Fortnite 15.20 patch which added a bunch of new content to the game, along with a series of Predator quests. Now, the gaming studio has rolled out another patch update titled Fortnite 3.00 update. However, the latest update does not bring any new content to the battle royale, nor does it make any gameplay updates. It is actually a small maintenance patch which looks to address minor bugs that were plaguing different game modes in Fortnite. So, let us walk you through all the changes that are arriving with the new Fortnite update 3.00.

Fortnite patch notes 3.00

Here's a look at all the issues that will be fixed after updating to the latest Fortnite 3.00 update version:

Battle Royale

Bars in the competitive playlists appear to overwrite total Bars.

Creative

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory

Save the World

Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.

The gaming company has also confirmed that the new patch addresses stability issues on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. It also added that players will be prompted to download the new Fortnite update 3.00 on their gaming devices once you have completed a match in the game. In case you are not in the middle of a match, you will get the download prompt once you launch the title. It should also be noted that the new version 3.00 update does not require any server downtime.

Fortnite has finally entered Week 7 of Chapter 2, Season 5 with the next batch of weekly challenges set to go live on servers. Completing these challenges will allow players to progress their Season 5 battle pass and earn XP. Players can also complete the new Fortnite Predator quests which were added as part of the Fortnite 15.20 update. Completing the series of quests will unlock the new Predator skin.

Before you start completing these challenges, make sure that you have purchased the Fortnite battle pass. The new battle pass will cost you 950 V-bucks.

Image credits: Epic Games