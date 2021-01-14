Fortnite Predator Quests: Where To Talk With Beef Boss, Remedy, And Dummy

Epic Games has been rolling out the regular weekly challenges in Fortnite since the arrival of the new season. The gaming company has also added a number of special challenges in the game recently, giving fans an opportunity to collect new cosmetics and various other rewards. Now, Epic has added a new set of quests in Fortnite as they introduce a secret Predator skin.

These quests were added as part of the new Fortnite 15.20 update and they have been called the Predator Quests. Players will need to complete a number of quests in the series to finally unlock the skin. The company has rolled out three of the challenges in-game where one of the quests requires players to talk with Beef Boss Remedy and Dummy. These three are NPCs who are scattered across the map. So, let us quickly take you through the Beef Boss Remedy and Dummy locations to help you complete the challenge.

Where is Beef Boss Remedy and Dummy?

All of these NPCs will spawn in areas between Craggy Cliffs and Stealthy Stronghold. You can find Beef Boss by making your way to the Durrr Burger food truck. To interact with the NPC, you need to land on the hill which is to the east of Stealthy Stronghold POI.

From the above location, you just need to travel a few feet towards the stronghold walls to reach Dummy. You should find him standing by a huge rock. Apart from this location, players can also find Dummy at Compact Cars, towards the west of Dirty Docks.

To find Remedy in Fortnite, head over to the lone house location. This place is located towards the northeast of Pleasant Park. Just like Dummy, you can also find Remedy at another location on the map. For his secondary location, make your way to Craggy Cliffs and find out near the southern corner of the location. If you are having trouble getting the exact location for any of the NPCs, you can check out the video embedded below.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: Bodil40 | YouTube