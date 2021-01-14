Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies Location: Where To Find The New Exotic Handgun In Season 5?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought tons of new content for the hardcore battle royale fans. This includes the introduction of a brand new map, daily quests, new NPCs, and more. As part of the new season, we have also seen plenty of exotic weapons make their way to the game. And as the season progresses, Epic Games continues to bring more and more cosmetics and weapons to thrill the fans.

Now, developers have added yet another exotic weapon in Fortnite with the latest Fortnite update 15.20. The new weapon has been called "Hop Rock Dualies" and it gives players the ability to perform a hop rock energised jump when firing at enemies. It is a highly lethal weapon that can inflict a great deal of damage to your opponents. And if you haven't tried this handgun yet, it is obvious that you might be searching for ways to get a hold of this weapon as soon as you can. So, let us quickly show you where to find Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite.

Hop Rock Dualies location

It can be quite difficult to find certain exotic weapons in the game as they are rare items. So, instead of finding this weapon through loots, it is suggested that you buy it from a friendly NPC in Fortnite called Cole. However, you need to be aware of the NPC's location to be able to find him.

Cole can be found either at a campsite which is towards the north of Retail Row POI or the Shipwreck Cove location. Players should note that the NPC will only appear at one of these two locations.

Once you find Cole, you simply need to approach him and click on the Hop Rock Dualies option. Make sure that you have 500 Gold to purchase this item from the NPC. If you have sufficient gold, you can go ahead and confirm your purchase.

However, it is also worth pointing out that you may be able to find this NPC in every match. In that case, you will need to play another match in Fortnite.

Image credits: Fortnite Intel