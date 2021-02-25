Fortnite 3.06 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In The Latest Fortnite Update Here

Fortnite Season 5 is here, and the players are loving it. With Galactus warped into different dimensions of Zero Point (also the title for season 5) players have been ecstatic about the new season as they were left on a cliffhanger. Fortnite season 5 also brings a lot of new content for the players to get their hands in like bounties and new bounty hunter skins. Players want to learn more about the latest Fortnite Update 3.06.

Also read: Is Hand Cannon Back In Fortnite? Which Gun Is Getting Vaulted In Its Place?

Also read: Why Did Fortnite Give 1000 Free V Bucks? Do You Qualify For The Loot Box Settlement?

Fortnite Update 3.06

Fortnite’s Latest Update 3.06 is live now. Fortnite releases major title updates that bring on new content, game modes, and features for the players to try out. It also doesn’t minor updates that patch the bugs and issues that plague the game to improve the gameplay experience for the players. The latest Fortnite 3.06 Patch Notes are small as they only bring some minor changes. These changes are fixes for the V-bucks issue, Tournaments issue, and more. Check out the complete list of changes in the Fortnite 3.06 Patch notes below:

Released a maintenance patch on Android to address the issue preventing players from purchasing the same amount of V-Bucks through the Samsung Store twice in a row. Currently available to download.

This patch also provides a fix for the “Failed to query for Tournament Rules” error. Will provide an update when the fix is released for all remaining platforms.

This patch is now available to download on all remaining platforms.

The Flint-Knock heads back to the vault, but something handy took its place this week.

New LTM later this week: Comeback Squads. Every life your loot gets better, but you have limited respawns!

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

Also read: Fortnite Shadow Strike Pack: Where To Buy Shadow Strike Pack And Goalbound Set?

Also read: Fortnite Checking System Privileges Issue: Learn How To Fix This Fortnite Issue