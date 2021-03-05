Fortnite 3.08 Patch Notes: What Is Included In The Latest Maintenance Patch Of 3.08?

Fortnite is a famous battle royale game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. The latest update that came out for the game is the 3.08 patch which is a lot smaller as compared to the previous patches. Continue reading to know what was the Fortnite update.

Fortnite 3.08 Patch Notes

Epic games mentioned that they have started to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC that will improve the game stability. All the players will be prompted to download the patch at the end of their match or when launching the game. There is no requirement for any server downtime.

This issue has been resolved by today’s maintenance patch.

Players on GeForce NOW are again able to change their Video settings.

This is all there was for the patch of 3.08 and it completely looks like just a maintenance update. Comparing to the previous patches where new weapons and other stuff are added, this one doesn't have anything like that. These are from the Twitter support page of the game and here is where Epic Games made the announcement this patch will be called a maintenance patch for all the platforms.

The best thing about this patch is that there is going to be no downtime requirement, so the players can download it right away after their match or when they launch the game. Other details were that the players on GeForce NOW will now be able to change their video settings again, and this really was an issue all along. This Fortnite update patch of 3.08 is comparatively a lot smaller than the last which had the following changes:

The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.

New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support!

Addressed Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue

Addressed an issue where Snowy Floppers did not grant Shield or Icy Feet

Addressed an issue where Cars would not always deal damage on impact

Addressed an issue where Total Bars would appear as 0 when loading into a match with high latency

Rift Fish and Jellyfish re-enabled

New Portal added (Portal_SmallFry)

Team Rumble Unvaulted

LTM Classic Loot added

LTM Floor Is Lava Disarmed added

LTM Bodyguard added

New Zero point sounds added

An XL flat island of grid squares with beta access to the new, experimental thermometer

New Mesh for the ZeroPoint

Egg Launcher re-added

New cues added for teleporting NPC effects

