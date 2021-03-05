Fortnite 3.08 Patch Notes: What Is Included In The Latest Maintenance Patch Of 3.08?

Quick links:
Fortnite is a famous battle royale game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. The latest update that came out for the game is the 3.08 patch which is a lot smaller as compared to the previous patches. Continue reading to know what was the Fortnite update.
This is all there was for the patch of 3.08 and it completely looks like just a maintenance update. Comparing to the previous patches where new weapons and other stuff are added, this one doesn't have anything like that. These are from the Twitter support page of the game and here is where Epic Games made the announcement this patch will be called a maintenance patch for all the platforms.
The best thing about this patch is that there is going to be no downtime requirement, so the players can download it right away after their match or when they launch the game. Other details were that the players on GeForce NOW will now be able to change their video settings again, and this really was an issue all along. This Fortnite update patch of 3.08 is comparatively a lot smaller than the last which had the following changes:
