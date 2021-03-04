PS5 Restock For March: Know When You Can Get Your Hands On The Next Generation Console

PS5 released has certainly blown up the gaming community. The players have been waiting for the new PS5 restock for a long time now. Before this, Sony had sent out a bunch of PS 5 consoles to stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon for the Black Friday sale. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next PS5 restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about PS5 restock.

PS5 restock for March

NEW: Statement from Sony India on PS5 Restock Advance Deposits:



We have communicated to all our channel partners to not accept and/or collect any advance payment for PS5 until they receive any further official information about PS5 re-stocking from Sony India. (1/2) — Is PS5 Out in India? (@PS5India) March 1, 2021

Furthermore, we have informed our partners not to make any commitment to the consumers around the availability of PS5 re-stock in India. We would urge the channel partners and consumers to stay in touch with the official Sony platforms for further information. (2/2) — Is PS5 Out in India? (@PS5India) March 1, 2021

The latest report from IGN has hinted that there has been a slight delay in the release of PS5 restock. The ps5 restock that was initially planned to be done at the start of March might now be pushed ahead to be released at the end of the month. They have confirmed that the demand for PS5 is unprecedented, and have thus confirmed that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about the consoles. Players are trying to figure out if they can get their hands on the next-gen consoles.

Walmart PS5: Currently out of stock. Last, restock done for the Black Friday sale.

Target PS5: Currently out of stock. Last, restock done during at the start of 2021.

Best Buy PS5: Currently out of stock. They have confirmed that no PS5 restock will be done during the holidays.

More about PS5

The PS5 was released on November 12 for the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other one will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. The makers have been constantly been trying to get the Ps5 restocks in because of the high demand. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

