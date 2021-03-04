Persona 5 Strikers Ferris Wheel: Which Characters To Choose As Companions?

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game that was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The publisher of this game is Atlus. Persona 5 Strikers is a crossover between Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus’ 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. There are a lot of missions (known as requests) and activities that a player can engage in in the game. One of them is going on the Ferris wheel with the companions you want to go with.

Persona 5 Strikers Ferris Wheel

The players of Persona 5 Strikers have the option to choose who to spend time with (on a few occasions). One of them is Sapporo. You can choose who you want to take on the Ferris wheel. This happens shortly you are on your way with the Phantom Thieves’ road trip as you get a bit of time in Sapporo. These lead to interactions between the characters and with some of them, the talks will be more inclined towards romance, while with others, it won't be. Most of the female characters will definitely treat this as a date but each and every interaction is funny to experience.

The benefits that the players will receive are Bond EXP. Although all the characters give you these experience points, taking Makoto on the Ferris wheel offer zero Bond EXP. This could either be a bug or simply a game feature. One thing to note is that she responds more favourably to this activity than most of the characters. Aside from this, there are no other special rewards from the person you take.

Persona 5 Strikers Update Patch Notes

The latest update added quality of life improvements and several fixes. Aside from this, there were also some stability improvements included.

Fixed game crashing issues.

Added various stability and performance improvements.

Added fixes for audio-related issues.

Other minor under the hood fixes

In Persona 5 Strikers, the players have the option to form an active party that can hold a maximum of four members. Joker is the only character that cannot be removed from the list of active party members. When the players are outside of battle, the active party members can be swapped with the standby party members. Joker can be controlled by the players in the real world but the players can control any party member freely when exploring the story dungeons.

