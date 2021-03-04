Persona 5 Strikers Lending A Paw: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide For This Request

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game that serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. Lending a Paw is one of the requests that the players can complete in the early stages of the game and the task at hand revolves around searching for a dessert for Lady Ann. Here's a walkthrough on lending a paw guide as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
One thing to note is that it is completely possible that you can miss this request. So in order to make sure that this doesn't happen, the players should first talk with Ann and finish another request on August 3, known as Sendai Sweets. When this request is finished, it will result in a short conversation with Morgana, and this will finally lead you to the request known as "Lending a Paw".
