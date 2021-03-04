Persona 5 Strikers Lending A Paw: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide For This Request

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game that serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. Lending a Paw is one of the requests that the players can complete in the early stages of the game and the task at hand revolves around searching for a dessert for Lady Ann. Here's a walkthrough on lending a paw guide as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Lending a Paw

One thing to note is that it is completely possible that you can miss this request. So in order to make sure that this doesn't happen, the players should first talk with Ann and finish another request on August 3, known as Sendai Sweets. When this request is finished, it will result in a short conversation with Morgana, and this will finally lead you to the request known as "Lending a Paw".

The first part step for completing this request that you received from Morgana' is to talk with three specific NPCs that are in Mt. Aroba Park.

Those characters, in the order in which they should be addressed, are a Skeptical Woman, a Maiden, and a Fussy Manager

There will be conversation bubbles on top of these NPCs and this will make them easy to find.

After the conversation with the Fussy Manager finishes, the players will get sent to Sendai Station The main motive is to retrieve a password.

To obtain this password the players need to speak with the man that is wearing a fedora and standing near Futaba.

Now when a player has obtained the password, they need to get back to the Manager in Mt. Aoba Park

Talk with her again. 4: Hopeless Romantic

After this discussion ends, players will be able to purchase the Zunda Supreme. This can be purchased from the Cafe Blue window that is next to the Fussy Manager.

Now the Lending a Paw Request is complete.

Rewards include some BOND exp.

