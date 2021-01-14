Latest Fortnite Skins And Fortnite Leaks That You Must Check Out

Quick links:
Fortnite is one of the most played games, if not the most in today's date. The game is enjoyed thoroughly by a variety of players across all playable platforms. A game receiving this amount of fame often has its downsides, which are leaks of the content for the next season. Fortnite leaks are extremely famous and widely discussed by players on gaming forums. Players want to know about the latest Fortnite Skins Leaks.
Fortnite 15.20 update has dropped and it has provided some features for the players to try out. Dataminers and leakers have seen this opportunity to go through the files of the Fortnite Update and figure out more content coming to the game, in this case, cosmetics. Renowned Leakers HYPEX and Lucas7Yoshi have provided the players with some information on the cosmetics that will be included in the future in Fortnite. These cosmetics include Fortnite Skins, gliders, back bling, and more. Check out the latest Fortnite Leaks for skins below:
Some new skins! pic.twitter.com/Kuv2EHo7Cs— HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2021
v15.20 new cosmetics— Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 13, 2021
Not pictured: 2 gliders pic.twitter.com/LPBltIJVm0
There have been some additions made to the Fortnite update 15.20, check them out below:
