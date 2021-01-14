Latest Fortnite Skins And Fortnite Leaks That You Must Check Out

Fortnite is one of the most played games, if not the most in today's date. The game is enjoyed thoroughly by a variety of players across all playable platforms. A game receiving this amount of fame often has its downsides, which are leaks of the content for the next season. Fortnite leaks are extremely famous and widely discussed by players on gaming forums. Players want to know about the latest Fortnite Skins Leaks.

Latest Fortnite Skins Leaks

Fortnite 15.20 update has dropped and it has provided some features for the players to try out. Dataminers and leakers have seen this opportunity to go through the files of the Fortnite Update and figure out more content coming to the game, in this case, cosmetics. Renowned Leakers HYPEX and Lucas7Yoshi have provided the players with some information on the cosmetics that will be included in the future in Fortnite. These cosmetics include Fortnite Skins, gliders, back bling, and more. Check out the latest Fortnite Leaks for skins below:

Fortnite Skin Leaks

Orin

Ruby Shadows

Fortnite Bundles

Tess bundle

Machinist Mina Pack

v15.20 new cosmetics



Not pictured: 2 gliders pic.twitter.com/LPBltIJVm0 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 13, 2021

Fortnite 15.20 Patch Notes Additions

There have been some additions made to the Fortnite update 15.20, check them out below:

The Lever Action Shotgun

Blow 'em away! The new Lever Action Shotgun is no peashooter - one well-aimed blast is enough to drop even the heartiest foe. Available in regular loot drops, pick one up and let us know what you think.

New Exotic: Hop Rock Dualies

Look out below! Get the drop on your opponents with the new Exotic-class weapon, the Hop Rock Dualies. Lay down a few Bars and pick this up to shred through the enemy in dual-wielding, bouncing style.

Speaking of Exotics, their reduced price offer has been extended. Visit key characters on the island and trade in your Bars for these unique weapons, or try and collect 'em all in one match!

Something Stirs in the Jungle

The forest is moving... something's out there! The Secret Battle Pass Outfit stalks closer, leaving behind clues in the Stealthy Stronghold about who they are and what they might be planning.

Meanwhile, Agent Jones is bringing in a few big guns with the next pair of Hunters to join in the chaos.

Pre-Edit Options: Redux

We've heard your feedback in response to our Pre-Edits in 15.10 and have made adjustments to the setting. With 'Disable Pre-Edits' ON all player-built structures will be uneditable until actually placed in the environment, ensuring you get the right piece every time.

