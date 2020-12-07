Fortnite Awakening Challenge: Here's How To Reach 88 In A Whiplash

Quick links:
Fortnite makers have released a new awakening challenge fo the players now. The players are asking about the whiplash location in Forntie to complete this location. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Fortnite whiplash locations.
Fortnite makers have recently released an awakening challenge that requires the players to drive the Whiplash at speed 88. Since then the players have been asking a lot of questions related to this challenge. A similar challenge was also a part of the weekly challenge some days ago. The Whiplash cars in Fortnite spawn randomly through the entire map. But there are some whiplash car locations on the map that has a higher probability of having a whiplash car just around. Players can try looking for the whiplash car at locations like the Stark Industries, Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.
The players can even find a Whiplash at The Stark Industries. Apart from that, there are no specific whiplash car locations that could be pointed out. The makers had also released a similar challenge in the past that made the players reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark. After getting the car the players will need to search for a long free patch of road to reach that speed. We would recommend taking the road just next to Sweaty Sands. Try and avoid the new desert areas that have been introduced with Season 5. Apart from this, we have also listed all the changes made to the game with Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5.
