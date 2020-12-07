Fortnite Awakening Challenge: Here's How To Reach 88 In A Whiplash

Fortnite makers have released a new awakening challenge fo the players now. The players are asking about the whiplash location in Forntie to complete this location. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Fortnite whiplash locations.

How to reach 88 in a Whiplash?

Fortnite makers have recently released an awakening challenge that requires the players to drive the Whiplash at speed 88. Since then the players have been asking a lot of questions related to this challenge. A similar challenge was also a part of the weekly challenge some days ago. The Whiplash cars in Fortnite spawn randomly through the entire map. But there are some whiplash car locations on the map that has a higher probability of having a whiplash car just around. Players can try looking for the whiplash car at locations like the Stark Industries, Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.

The players can even find a Whiplash at The Stark Industries. Apart from that, there are no specific whiplash car locations that could be pointed out. The makers had also released a similar challenge in the past that made the players reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark. After getting the car the players will need to search for a long free patch of road to reach that speed. We would recommend taking the road just next to Sweaty Sands. Try and avoid the new desert areas that have been introduced with Season 5. Apart from this, we have also listed all the changes made to the game with Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

