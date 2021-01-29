Fortnite Ride The Steam Stacks: Check Out The 6th Weekly Challenge In Season 5

Fortnite is a Battle Royale game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Continue reading the article to know about the latest Fortnite weekly challenges.

How to Ride the Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Storm

Steamy Stacks is one of the Points of Interest on the Fortnite map and the players can locate it in the top right corner of the map. Also, to complete this challenge the player will have to be in the Storm. Once the Storm has come in, all you will need to do is ride one of the Steamy Stacks in the POI. All you will need to do is to get into one of the two towers and the challenge will be complete.

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 Week 9 challenges

Epic Quests

#1 - Shakedown an IO Guard IO Guards spawn in random locations all over the map of Fortnite. Once the player has found a group of IO guards, they will need to knock one of them down. If the players knock out all the IO Guards present in the vicinity, the guards will be eliminated. Once a guard has been knocked down, the player needs to move towards them and grab them. This will allow the player to shake the guard and complete the first quest, as well as earn 20,000 XP.

#2 - Find a hidden bunker For this quest, players will need to locate one hidden bunker on the map of Fortnite. There are three hidden bunkers located on the map of Fortnite. The locations where players can find these hidden bunkers are: On the coast located south of Holly Hedges. On the island located north-west of Craggy Cliffs. On the cliffs located towards the south-east of Retail Row.

#3 - Find the crashed plane's black box The crashed plane's black box can be located towards the southeast location of Coral Castle. Given that Coral Castle is located towards the northwest section of the map, players can choose to land directly at the location from the Battle Bus.

#4 - Deal damage while in water For this quest, players will need to deal with damage while they are hiding underwater. This quest is extremely simple to complete as players can hide near a waterbody and shoot at unsuspecting enemies from under the water.

#5 - Emote at stone statues Players can perform any emote of their choice at any Stone Statue on the map of Fortnite. The following video reveals all the Storm Statue locations in Fortnite.

#6 - Ride the Steamy Stacks The players will have to go to Steamy Stacks to complete this quest. It is advised that the players execute a direct drop from the Battle Bus to complete this quest at the earliest.

#7 - Deal Damage to a Loot Shark For the final epic-tier quest from season five-week nine, players will need to deal 500 damage to a Loot Shark. Loot Sharks can appear in random waterbodies across the map. However, these large fish have a higher spawn chance at the following locations: Rickety Rig The Fortilla Sweaty Sands Pleasant Park Misty Meadows



