Fortnite Season 5 Dragon Breath Sniper Location: Check Out This Location Guide

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for the gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS.

Where to Find Dragon Breath Sniper in Fortnite Season 5?

The very first update of Fortnite Season 5 introduced the players with two brand new Exotic weapons to the game known as

The Big Chill and

Dragon’s Breath Sniper.

There is a possibility that The Big Chill is going to be a seasonal item that might go out of the game after winter. On the other hand, Dragon's Breath Sniper is most certainly going to be in the game for the rest of season 5. Now just like the many other Exotic Weapons that are present in the game. The players should be able to find it in the spawn locations where Blaze (the NPC) is found as he is the one who sells the other Exotic weapons as well.

To find this NPC, just go to Prinsine Point or at the Timber Tent. As for the cost of this Dragon’s Breath Sniper, it will cost around 1, 213 Gold Bars. The players can also purchase fire-based weapons and other items for purchase as Blaze also offers these. Apart from all that, Blaze also offers some flame-based quests.

Fortnite Update 15.10

New weapons Two new weapons have been added to the loot pool for the v15.10 update, and those are the Cowboy Repeater Rifle and Dragon Breath’s Sniper.

Operation Snowdown This year’s Holiday event will not be called Winterfest, but instead, it’s been named Operation Snowdown, set to add a number of in-game quests, items, and LTMs to the game.

Spy Within LTM There’s also a new limited-time game mode that is in the game already, called Spy Within.

The update has some other changes also, including the option to select 120 FPS mode. In this mode, the resolution display is going to be capped at 1440p on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with the Xbox Series S set at 1080p.



