Fortnite Christmas Update: Check Out The Patch Notes 15.10 Here

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 is here and it brings a lot of content along with some brand new options like performance mode for the players with low-end PCs. The latest update by far is the Christmas update which should run for quite some time throughout the month of December 2020. Here, you will know about all the changes, additions, and fixes made in the Fortnite update of 15.10.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guide: Here's How To Romance Judy Alvarez

Fortnite Christmas Update for Winterfest and Spy Within

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Kerry Romance Guide: How To Romance Kerry Eurodyne?

Fortnite Patch Notes for 15.10

GENERAL High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse. We are investigating reports of higher sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when playing with keyboard and mouse. Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings. Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

FORTNITE CREW "There was a problem" error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation. Players may encounter a "There was a problem" error when purchasing and joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation 4 and 5 while the purchase is finalizing. Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining. Players may not see the Fortnite Crew button on the Battle Pass screen on PlayStation 4 and 5 after joining up. Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform. Cancelling your Fortnite Crew subscription on a different platform than the one you signed up on may tell you to go back to your original platform to complete the cancellation. You may ignore this and select "Leave Fortnite Crew" then follow the on-screen instructions. Fortnite Crew "time remaining" timer may appear off by a day. Depending on your local time, the "time remaining" for your Fortnite Crew subscription may appear to be missing a day. The time is currently displayed in UTC rather than your local time zone.

BATTLE ROYALE Quests wrongly marked as "New." The quest can be marked as "New" every time progress is made on them or the game is restarted. Big Chuggus' Character Collection tab lists an extra 3rd location. Big Chuggus' entry in the Character Collection tab lists a third location. He only appears in two locations, the last entry is erroneous. Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible. Players will not see the leaderboard score or their friend’s completion progress when viewing the Fishing Collection Book in the Front End Lobby. Widow's Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low. We’re aware of an issue causing the Widow's Light Back Bling to be invisible when Effects are set to low under graphic settings on PC. Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena. Certain NPCs will grant Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena/competitive playlists. Total Bars may rarely appear as 0 in a match. Players may on rare occasion load into a match without their total Bars available, showing 0 in their persistent stash. Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty. If a Bounty was accepted and completed before a player was Rebooted, upon reboot, they may see that Bounty appear on their screen. Matchmaking doesn’t start if an un-readied player leaves early. Players will have to reform their party to continue matchmaking if an un-readied party member is removed from the party.

MOBILE Unable to accept Gift on the first login of the Season on Android. Players who have a pending Gift are unable to hit the ‘Accept’ button after viewing the new season’s cinematic or when first installing the game, getting stuck on the Giftbox screen. Two "Buy Battle Pass" buttons on the Battle Pass screen. Players may see a second, smaller "Buy" button on the Battle Pass screen and the bigger one may be unresponsive.



Also read | Resident Evil 8 Story And Ending Leaked By Ransomware Attackers

Also read | Pokemon Go Jesse And James: A Meowth Shaped Balloon Can Now Be Spotted On Map