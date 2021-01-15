How To Beat Arlo In Pokemon Go? A Comprehensive Step By Step Guide Of How To Do It

Pokemon Go is a top rated game available to play in mobile devices. It is designed with augmented reality. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at who is Arlo, how to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go, and more.

Arlo is one of the team rocket leaders in Pokemon Go. If you happen to meat Arlo when you tap on the team rocket balloon that flies above you during the game, his first form of appearance to battle with you is a bug type Pineco. At the same time, if Arlo appears at the poke stop, he’ll begin the battle with you as Mawile, a steel/fairy type. The good news to combat either of these Pokemon is that both of them are week to fire. So you can use this strategy to counter these smaller Pokemon.

Usually, Arlo will always have three Pokemon with him. But the members that accompany him may vary according to the situation and the battle circumstances. We have given you the list of accompanying members below. Read the list carefully because this will allow you to play this particular level in the game strategically.

Lineup 1. Pineco, Mawile.

Lineup 2. Charizard, Blastoise, and Steelix.

Lineup 3. Scizor, Dragonite, and Salamence.

How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go?

Like Pineco and Mawile, Steelix and Scizor are also weak to fire. If you got too lucky, you can even get a powerful fire that destroys the whole team of Arlo’s Pokemons. The other companions Dragonite and Salamence are weak to ice, fairy, and other dragons. Charizard’s main weakness is rock, and that too can hit the other Pokemons hard.

Blastoise is only weak to electric and grass moves. Don’t use electric against any of the other companions of Arlo, because you won’t achieve anything out of that. While you should have a plan of attack for Blastoise, you don’t have to try defeating it from the very beginning. In the coming section, we’ll give you what are the methods you can use to counter Arlo’s Pokemons. Read it carefully. Because it’ll help you play this particular level in Pokemon effectively.

Pineco, weak to Fire, Flying, and Rock

Mawile, weak to Fire and Ground

Charizard, weak to Rock, Electric, and Water

Blastoise, weak to Electric and Grass

Steelix, weak to Fire, Fighting, Ground, and Water

Scizor, weak to Fire

Dragonite – weak to Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock

Salamence, weak to Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock

Pokemon update

We hope that we have given you a clear overview of how to beat Arlo in Pokemon. It is easier than you think. Once you get a hang of things, you’ll be the master in this particular level.