Fortnite Operation Showdown: Know All About This Winter-themed Event

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Continue reading to know all about the Fortnite update of 15.10.

Fortnite Operation Showdown

Fortnite's 2020 winter-themed event has been revealed to be "Operation Snowdown". There is lots of fun to be had during this year's winter event, with new challenges, limited-time modes, rewards and more coming daily. Here is the list of quests for the Operation Snowdown event:

Complete epic quests - 73

Visit different Snowmando outposts - 1

Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle - 100

Complete Operation Snowdown quests - 9

Complete Operation Snowdown quests - 12

Dance at different Holiday trees - 5

Search chests at Snowmando outposts - 5

Place Top 10 with friends in squads - 3

Destroy Nutcracker statues - 5

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings - 5000

Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings - 10

Collect Gold Bars - 100

Catch a Snowy Flopper - 1

Revive a player in different matches - 3

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in different matches - 3

Play duo/squads with friends - 5

Stoke a campfire - 2

Deal damage at Snowmando outposts - 250

Use Chiller Launcher to apply icy feet to opponents - 10

Fortnite Update 15.10

GENERAL High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse. We are investigating reports of higher sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when playing with keyboard and mouse. Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings. Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

FORTNITE CREW "There was a problem" error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation. Players may encounter a "There was a problem" error when purchasing and joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation 4 and 5 while the purchase is finalizing. Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining. Players may not see the Fortnite Crew button on the Battle Pass screen on PlayStation 4 and 5 after joining up. Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform. Cancelling your Fortnite Crew subscription on a different platform than the one you signed up on may tell you to go back to your original platform to complete the cancellation. You may ignore this and select "Leave Fortnite Crew" then follow the on-screen instructions. Fortnite Crew "time remaining" timer may appear off by a day. Depending on your local time, the "time remaining" for your Fortnite Crew subscription may appear to be missing a day. The time is currently displayed in UTC rather than your local time zone.



