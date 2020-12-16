Fortnite Green Arrow Skin: Check Out This Upcoming Green Arrow Skin In Fortnite

Quick links:
New leaks have now emerged from some of the famous Fortnite data miners like ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG which show about the Fortnite skins that are coming for some Marvel characters including Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Green Arrow, Taskmaster, and possibly more. These will soon be available in the Fortnite item shop. Continue reading to know about some of the Fortnite Skins in the update 15.10.
According to one of the dataminers of Fornite known as ShiinaBR, these Marvel skins mentioned-above are going to be included in a bundle called the "Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack." Along with this, this bundle will have some text which reads: "Warriors can be formed for any reason, whether it be a king's responsibility, a soldier's duty or a hired gun's price."
Green Arrow Fortnite skin is also going to be present in this bundle. Green Arrow is one of the most famous Marvel characters who has his own Netflix series as well. It is still unknown as to how much this Green Arrow skin is going to cost and when all these are going to be added into the game.
Green Arrow will be the next Fortnite Crew skin! (via @arusaurZ_YT) pic.twitter.com/fh5tzJVhfb— ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020
