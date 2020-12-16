Fortnite Green Arrow Skin: Check Out This Upcoming Green Arrow Skin In Fortnite

New leaks have now emerged from some of the famous Fortnite data miners like ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG which show about the Fortnite skins that are coming for some Marvel characters including Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Green Arrow, Taskmaster, and possibly more. These will soon be available in the Fortnite item shop. Continue reading to know about some of the Fortnite Skins in the update 15.10.

Fortnite Green Arrow

According to one of the dataminers of Fornite known as ShiinaBR, these Marvel skins mentioned-above are going to be included in a bundle called the "Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack." Along with this, this bundle will have some text which reads: "Warriors can be formed for any reason, whether it be a king's responsibility, a soldier's duty or a hired gun's price."

Green Arrow Fortnite skin is also going to be present in this bundle. Green Arrow is one of the most famous Marvel characters who has his own Netflix series as well. It is still unknown as to how much this Green Arrow skin is going to cost and when all these are going to be added into the game.

Green Arrow will be the next Fortnite Crew skin! (via @arusaurZ_YT) pic.twitter.com/fh5tzJVhfb — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

Fortnite Update 15.10

GENERAL High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse. We are investigating reports of higher sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when playing with keyboard and mouse. Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings. Multiple actions' names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

FORTNITE CREW "There was a problem" error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation. Players may encounter a "There was a problem" error when purchasing and joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation 4 and 5 while the purchase is finalizing. Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining. Players may not see the Fortnite Crew button on the Battle Pass screen on PlayStation 4 and 5 after joining up. Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform. Cancelling your Fortnite Crew subscription on a different platform than the one you signed up on may tell you to go back to your original platform to complete the cancellation. You may ignore this and select "Leave Fortnite Crew" then follow the on-screen instructions. Fortnite Crew "time remaining" timer may appear off by a day. Depending on your local time, the "time remaining" for your Fortnite Crew subscription may appear to be missing a day. The time is currently displayed in UTC rather than your local time zone.



