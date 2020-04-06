Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Leaderboard: FNCS Week 3 Day One Winners' List

Epic Games have released a very new batch of the tournament series called Fortnite Daily Duos, which is available across every competitive region. The Fortnite tournament will last till April 30, 2020. The rules of the tournament are simple, every participating team will be given three hours to play ten games and earn as many points as possible. The team with the highest points is announced as the winner and awarded with the FNCS payouts, where the first place winner earns USD 750 per week. The Fortnite Champion Series for Chapter 2 Season 2 has passed its halfway point and it has reached the week three finals. At the end of the session, the top scorers are listed on the in-game leaderboard or the FNCS finals standings for every region and awarded with the respective prizes.
FNCS duos Finals leaderboard Week 3
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Europe
Other incredible duos in Europe inside top-50
- Klusia and Th0masHD
- G2 Tohaj and Milan
- WaVe Jannisz and E11 TaySon
- Veloce Saevid and Scolleh
- TSM Crue and Chapix
- GODSENT znappy and GODSENT wakie
- Grizi 4zr and Solary Kinstaar
- SRN Hardfind and AstroSMZ
- Umplify and Matsoe
- LeStream Skite and LeStream Vato
- COOLER aqua and Stompy
- Sy Kyzen and Sy Clement
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - NA East
Other incredible duos in NA East inside top-50
- FaZe Megga and FaZe Dubs
- ClarityG and 100T Elevate
- TabzG and Co1azo
- SEN Zyfa and Avery
- Liquid Fiber and E11 Agholor
- MSF Clix and Vanguard Calc
- Cloud and Thwifo
- Mikey and Grandmateets
- Captain Knight and Captain Shark
- TSM Khanada and joey2c
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - NA West
Other incredible duos in NA West inside top-50
- Peace and Herrions
- CLG Symetrical and CLG Leno
- Bumboy and 4DRStorm
- Thomuss and Wavyjacob
- Maken and Frapai
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Oceania
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Brazil
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Asia
Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Middle East
Source ~ Fortnite Tracker
