Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Leaderboard: FNCS Week 3 Day One Winners' List

Epic Games have released a very new batch of the tournament series called Fortnite Daily Duos, which is available across every competitive region. The Fortnite tournament will last till April 30, 2020. The rules of the tournament are simple, every participating team will be given three hours to play ten games and earn as many points as possible. The team with the highest points is announced as the winner and awarded with the FNCS payouts, where the first place winner earns USD 750 per week. The Fortnite Champion Series for Chapter 2 Season 2 has passed its halfway point and it has reached the week three finals. At the end of the session, the top scorers are listed on the in-game leaderboard or the FNCS finals standings for every region and awarded with the respective prizes.

FNCS duos Finals leaderboard Week 3

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Europe

Other incredible duos in Europe inside top-50

Klusia and Th0masHD

G2 Tohaj and Milan

WaVe Jannisz and E11 TaySon

Veloce Saevid and Scolleh

TSM Crue and Chapix

GODSENT znappy and GODSENT wakie

Grizi 4zr and Solary Kinstaar

SRN Hardfind and AstroSMZ

Umplify and Matsoe

LeStream Skite and LeStream Vato

COOLER aqua and Stompy

Sy Kyzen and Sy Clement

Also Read | Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Leaderboard: Week Two Day One Winners' List

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - NA East

Other incredible duos in NA East inside top-50

FaZe Megga and FaZe Dubs

ClarityG and 100T Elevate

TabzG and Co1azo

SEN Zyfa and Avery

Liquid Fiber and E11 Agholor

MSF Clix and Vanguard Calc

Cloud and Thwifo

Mikey and Grandmateets

Captain Knight and Captain Shark

TSM Khanada and joey2c

Also Read | How to get Deadpool skin in Fortnite and why are Deadpool challenges not showing up?

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - NA West

Other incredible duos in NA West inside top-50

Peace and Herrions

CLG Symetrical and CLG Leno

Bumboy and 4DRStorm

Thomuss and Wavyjacob

Maken and Frapai

Also Read | How to join Fortnite Daily Duos Cup? Learn requirements, eligibility and more

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Oceania

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Brazil

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Asia

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Middle East

Source ~ Fortnite Tracker

Also Read | Fortnite Update: How long will Fortnite be down and what to expect with the latest update?