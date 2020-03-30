Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Leaderboard: Week Two Day One Winners' List

Epic Games have released a very new batch of the tournament series called Fortnite Daily Duos, which is available across every competitive region. The Fortnite tournament will last till April 30, 2020. Players across the globe are giving tough competition to their opponents and the tournament is skyrocketing with adventure and fun.
The FNCS tournament consists of simple rules and format. The Fortnite Daily Duos is played in a team of two and every participant team is given three hours to play ten games and earn as many points as possible. The team with the highest points is announced as the winner and awarded the prize money. The first place is entitled to a monetary cash payout of USD 750 per week. So, if you factor the number of days for all the regions, the prize pool goes up to USD 200K.
A team is eliminated when the HP and Shield has been depleted off by the other team. An elimination credit is defined with the help of the activity feed which is available at the bottom left corner of the gameplay screen, and the UI showcasing the total number of eliminations that were secured during one match.
This is determined by a player or the time spent by a duo in play during a match, relative to that of the competitors, before being eliminated. Placement rank is displayed on the UI whenever a person is eliminated.
A set of matches are played until there is a winner or multiple winners. This is determined using any of the following methods:
At the end of the session, the top scorers are listed on the in-game leaderboard for every region and awarded with the respective prizes. The tournament (Session 1) has already taken place for the NA East and NA West. Take a look at the leaderboard here:
