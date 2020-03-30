Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Leaderboard: Week Two Day One Winners' List

Epic Games have released a very new batch of the tournament series called Fortnite Daily Duos, which is available across every competitive region. The Fortnite tournament will last till April 30, 2020. Players across the globe are giving tough competition to their opponents and the tournament is skyrocketing with adventure and fun.

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup rules

The FNCS tournament consists of simple rules and format. The Fortnite Daily Duos is played in a team of two and every participant team is given three hours to play ten games and earn as many points as possible. The team with the highest points is announced as the winner and awarded the prize money. The first place is entitled to a monetary cash payout of USD 750 per week. So, if you factor the number of days for all the regions, the prize pool goes up to USD 200K.

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Elimination

A team is eliminated when the HP and Shield has been depleted off by the other team. An elimination credit is defined with the help of the activity feed which is available at the bottom left corner of the gameplay screen, and the UI showcasing the total number of eliminations that were secured during one match.

Placement in the Daily Duos Cup leaderboard

This is determined by a player or the time spent by a duo in play during a match, relative to that of the competitors, before being eliminated. Placement rank is displayed on the UI whenever a person is eliminated.

Session

A set of matches are played until there is a winner or multiple winners. This is determined using any of the following methods:

Completion of a set number of matches. Completion of a set period.

Daily Duos Cup leaderboard

At the end of the session, the top scorers are listed on the in-game leaderboard for every region and awarded with the respective prizes. The tournament (Session 1) has already taken place for the NA East and NA West. Take a look at the leaderboard here:

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Europe

Other incredible duos in Europe inside top-50

Mitr0 and Crr

Keolys and Blacky

Hardfind and AstroSMZ

GODSENT Znappy and GODSENT Wakie

Stompy and COOLER Aqua

Ghost Issa and Ghost Kamo

K1nzell and MSF Endretta

Wolfiez and Atlantis LeTsHe

Gambit Toose and qvado

VP Jamside and Secret Domentos

BL Anas and Booohai

BL Raifla and BL SliX

Atlantis Kaxie and Atlantis Magin

IFlikk and Wave Fray

Veloce lolb0om and Veloce Core

BL Pr0vokd and Tuckz717

Kiryache32 and Gambit letw1k3

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - NA East

Other incredible duos in NA East inside top-50

NRG Zayt and Ghost Saf

TSM ZexRow and TSM MackWood

100T Ceice and Ghost Bizzle

SEN Animal and SEN Aspect

Mikey and Grandmateets

Sway and Scrubz

SEN Zyfa and Eclipsae

CizLucky and Lazar

E11 Grazca and E11 Daxor

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - NA West

Other incredible duos in NA West inside top-50

Ghost Aydan and Icy

100T Falconer and Liquid Riversan

Daddy Slavs and daddy favs

Bumboy and 4DRStorm

Dopi and Kytrex

Mony and Ghost Sean

CLG Jay and Little

CLG Leno and CLG Symetrical

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Oceania

Other incredible duos in Oceania inside top-50

Gooboz and Worthy

Jahlyn and Parpy

Breso and Dylan

Zoreh and Gheez

Sync and Looter

Alecc and Desire

Jynx and Kquid

X2Jordan and X2 Jesse

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Brazil

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Asia

Fortnite Daily Duos Cup leaderboard - Middle East

