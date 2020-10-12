Fortnite Dynamic Shuffle Emote: Know All About Origin And Other Emotes

The Dynamic Shuffle dance is one of the iconic series of Fortnite emote which was released on the 20th of April 2020 (Season 2 Chapter 2) in the Fortnite Battle Royale and is made available again today. The price of this Dynamic Shuffle dance emote is around 500 V-Bucks. Most of the items can be obtained during the shop rotations and so is the case with this gesture emote.

Fortnite Dynamic Shuffle Emote

As part of the Icon series, this emote was created by a streamer from Brazil known as Patriota. While one of his live streams, on April 18, 2020, Patriota made the announcement about his collaboration with Fortnite to release this Dynamic Shuffle emote for the game. The emote name is taken as a reference to one of the characters in Patriota's live streaming sessions which is called as "The Dynamic Boy"

Cosmetic Details

Release Date: April 20th, 2020

Last Seen: October 12th, 2020

Rarity: Icon Series

Type: Emote

Price: 500 V-Bucks

Availability: Shop

ID: EID_KitchenNavigator

Categories: Dances

Rare Fortnite Emotes

Here are some of the other rare dance emotes in Fortnite which can't be obtained currently. But it might be done in the future, so players just need to keep their eyes open for them in the shop.

1.The Floss Rarity: Rare Still Obtainable: No Source: Battle Pass Season 2 A reward for reaching Tier 49 of the Battle Pass Season 2 Cost: N/A



2. Ride the Pony Rarity: Rare Still Obtainable: No Source: Battle Pass Season 2 A reward for reaching Tier 20 of the Battle Pass Season 2 Cost: N/A



3. The Wave Rarity: Uncommon Still Obtainable: No Source: Battle Pass Season 2 A reward for reaching Tier 5 of the Battle Pass Season 2 Cost: N/A



4. Rocket Rodeo Rarity: Epic Still Obtainable: No Source: Fortnite Item Shop This emote was purchasable at one point in the in-game store. Cost: 800 V-Bucks



5. Rock Out Rarity: Epic Still Obtainable: No Source: Fortnite Item Shop This emote was purchasable at one point in the in-game store. Cost: 800 V-Bucks



6. Boneless Rarity: Rare Still Obtainable: No Source: Fortnite Item Shop This emote was purchasable at one point in the in-game store. Cost: 500 V-Bucks



Promo Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter