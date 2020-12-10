Fortnite Exotic Weapons Locations: Location And Price For The New Exotic Weapons

Fortnite makers have added a lot of new content to their game. Thus, the players have been trying to ask where are all the exotic weapons in Fortnite. To help them out, we have listed all Fortnite exotic Weapons locations right here. So let’s take a deep dive and find where are all the exotic weapons in Fortnite.
Fortnite Exotic weapons locations
Mandalorian's Amban Rifle
- Exotic weapon location: Can be found at the Razor Crest on the east side of the Zero Point desert
- Cost: N/A
Splode's Boom Sniper Rifle
- Exotic Weapon Location: Located on the island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold
- Cost: 1,225 gold bars
The Dub
- Exotic Weapon Location: This gun is held by the Crash Test Dummy that can either be found at the junkyard full of crushed cars west of Dirty Docks or the southeast of Stealthy Stronghold
- Cost: 1,225 gold bars
Reese's Shadow Tracker
- Exotic Weapon Location: Can be found at the east warehouse at Dirty Docks
- Cost: 1,225 gold bars
Mancake's Nighthawk
- Exotic Weapon Location: Located at the Butter Barn on the south end of the Zero Point desert. It can be found inside the building.
- Cost: 1,225 gold bars
Lexa's Storm Scout Rifle
- Exotic Weapon Location: Can be found at Hunter's Haven
- Cost: 1,225 gold bars
Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes
The Hunt is On
- The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...
New Hunting Grounds
- New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.
Help for Hire
- As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.
Spend Your Wages
- The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.
New Weapons, New Tricks
- New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!
All-New Battle Pass
- Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.
Who’s Next?
- The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?
