Fortnite Exotic Weapons Locations: Location And Price For The New Exotic Weapons

Fortnite makers have added a lot of new content to their game. Thus, the players have been trying to ask where are all the exotic weapons in Fortnite. To help them out, we have listed all Fortnite exotic Weapons locations right here. So let’s take a deep dive and find where are all the exotic weapons in Fortnite.

Fortnite Exotic weapons locations

Mandalorian's Amban Rifle

Exotic weapon location: Can be found at the Razor Crest on the east side of the Zero Point desert

Cost: N/A

Splode's Boom Sniper Rifle

Exotic Weapon Location: Located on the island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

The Dub

Exotic Weapon Location: This gun is held by the Crash Test Dummy that can either be found at the junkyard full of crushed cars west of Dirty Docks or the southeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Reese's Shadow Tracker

Exotic Weapon Location: Can be found at the east warehouse at Dirty Docks

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Mancake's Nighthawk

Exotic Weapon Location: Located at the Butter Barn on the south end of the Zero Point desert. It can be found inside the building.

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Lexa's Storm Scout Rifle

Exotic Weapon Location: Can be found at Hunter's Haven

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

Jump into battle with a hero that's truly your own. With over a dozen customizable components, including using Emoticons as Stickers, the possibilities are boundless! pic.twitter.com/k8M4IEYKtT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2020

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

