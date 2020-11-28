Fortnite Galactus Event Leaks, Start Time, And Galactus Skin

The upcoming Galactus Fortnite event is just a few days away and is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the battle royale game. While there are numerous speculations surrounding the live event, it is still unclear what to expect. Nonetheless, it is clear that the event is going to be a memorable one considering the Fortnite leaks that have been going around on social media.

Galactus event leak

According to leaks from data miners, the Galactus event is going to be much bigger than the biggest event we have had in Fortnite when it comes to its file size.

Let me express smth real quick to show how huge this event will be



this event has 2 encrypted paks a 721MB enc pak and a 500MB one they are probably Two times bigger than the biggest event pak we ever had + They are compressed so the size is way bigger .. — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) November 18, 2020

Interestingly, there is also a leak from data miner Mang0e which reveals that an effect which was previously used in an event was added back into the game files for the upcoming Galactus event. This also gives an indication of why the file size is said to be much larger.

An effect used for the monster's yellow energy beam was added back into the files in 14.60. pic.twitter.com/fRV9N42XNT — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 25, 2020

What is Galactus?

Galactus has been built by Epic Games as one of the biggest threats to Fortnite as he is finally set to invade the island next week in the Fortnite Galactus event. Fortnite fans will need to come together and test their skills against the Devourer of Worlds in the ultimate battle to save the world. Now, we also know what Galactus will look like as a skin when he arrives in the battle royale game.

This is how Galactus is going to look like as a skin! Thanks to @ximton for the screenshot.



It's not confirmed yet whether this skin is gonna be obtainable in the future, but keep in mind that a set for the Galactus skin was added to the files ~3 patches ago! pic.twitter.com/i3ZQAl6gLX — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2020

When is the Galactus event?

The Galactus event will go live on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 PM ET. This will mark the end of Chapter 2, Season 4 and make way for the next big season in the game. Similar to previous events, the game will bring numerous changes to the Fortnite island as Galactus uses his powers to destroy the island.

Fans who wish to attend the Fortnite Galactus event need to make sure that they have the latest Fortnite14.60 update downloaded on their gaming device. Developers have also suggested players to log into the title at least an hour prior to the start time of the event.

Image credits: Epic Games