Fortnite Galactus Event Leaks, Start Time, And Galactus Skin

The Fortnite Galactus event is only a few days away and we now have a few leaks that tell us what to expect from the event. Scroll on for latest Fornite leaks.

Fortnite Galactus event leaks

The upcoming Galactus Fortnite event is just a few days away and is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the battle royale game. While there are numerous speculations surrounding the live event, it is still unclear what to expect. Nonetheless, it is clear that the event is going to be a memorable one considering the Fortnite leaks that have been going around on social media.

Galactus event leak

According to leaks from data miners, the Galactus event is going to be much bigger than the biggest event we have had in Fortnite when it comes to its file size.

Interestingly, there is also a leak from data miner Mang0e which reveals that an effect which was previously used in an event was added back into the game files for the upcoming Galactus event. This also gives an indication of why the file size is said to be much larger.

What is Galactus?

Galactus has been built by Epic Games as one of the biggest threats to Fortnite as he is finally set to invade the island next week in the Fortnite Galactus event. Fortnite fans will need to come together and test their skills against the Devourer of Worlds in the ultimate battle to save the world. Now, we also know what Galactus will look like as a skin when he arrives in the battle royale game.

When is the Galactus event?

The Galactus event will go live on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 PM ET. This will mark the end of Chapter 2, Season 4 and make way for the next big season in the game. Similar to previous events, the game will bring numerous changes to the Fortnite island as Galactus uses his powers to destroy the island.

Fans who wish to attend the Fortnite Galactus event need to make sure that they have the latest Fortnite14.60 update downloaded on their gaming device. Developers have also suggested players to log into the title at least an hour prior to the start time of the event.

