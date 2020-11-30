Fortnite Galactus Event Time Australia And New Zealand: Release Date And Time

Fortnite makers are just about to release Galactus to their game that has been trending amongst the gaming community lately. Thus we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more about Fortnite.

Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand release time

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like what time is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand and when is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand. Well, this is because of the number of new events that have been introduced to the game. This could also mark the end of Fortnite Season 4. But if you still have not figured out, what time is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand and when is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete Fortnite Galactus event guide. Read more to know about Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand.

In order to get access to the event, the players must download the 14.60 updates. Fortnite Galactus event time Australia and New Zealand is going to go live from 16:00 ET on December 1st. This means that the Galactus event in Fortnite is also going live at 13:00 PT and 21:00 GMT on the same day. Currently, the makers have not released any more information about the same. So waiting for Galactus event time Australia and New Zealand to be released is the best thing to do. In order to help you guys out, we have also listed all the new changes that have been made to the game for the new Galactus event in Fortnite.

CREATIVE UPDATE - V14.60

HIGHLIGHTS

You can now hide the Elimination Feed and mute Elimination Audio to encourage sneaky sniping!

ISLANDS

Updated the Hub Island portal layout to accommodate the recent updates to hub creator guidelines.

ISLANDS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the time of day lighting appeared differently on featured islands and personal islands.

GAMEPLAY

Added a new option to My Island > Settings

Player Elimination Audio: Off, On (Default: On) - causes eliminated players to be despawned silently.

Added new options to My Island > UI

Hide Elimination Feed: Yes, No (Default: No) - completely hides the elimination feed during the game.

Hide Party Eliminations: Yes, No (Default: No) - hides the number of eliminations for each party member in the Party UI during the game.

GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where an eliminated player could spectate a player on the enemy team.

Fixed an issue where Team Size did not limit the number of players when Join in Progress was set to ‘Spawn Next Round’.

Fixed an issue where the sky would flicker on PS4.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the X-4 Stormwing was de-synced after player interaction.

Fixed an issue where husks did not fall off edges to follow players.

CREATIVE TOOLS AND PHONE BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players could not open the Creative Inventory after cutting and pasting a device.

Fixed an issue where the Creative Inventory appeared distorted when customizing a device.

PREFABS AND GALLERIES BUG FIXES

Fixed a collision issue with the pillar wall asset from the Princess Castle Wall galleries.

Fixed an issue with the bush from Winter Variant Foliage Gallery A having a yellow glow.

Fixed an issue with a bridge girder asset from the Steel Bridge galleries being difficult to place with the phone.

Fixed an issue with some of the Steel Bridge prefabs & galleries placing outside of the preview boundary.

Fixed an issue with the bridge street asset from the Steel Bridge set having a misaligned grid snap box.

Fixed an issue with assets from the Swamp Cliff Gallery displaying the wrong texture.

