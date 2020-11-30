Fortnite Galactus Event Time Australia And New Zealand: Release Date And Time

Quick links:
Fortnite makers are just about to release Galactus to their game that has been trending amongst the gaming community lately. Thus we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more about Fortnite.
The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like what time is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand and when is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand. Well, this is because of the number of new events that have been introduced to the game. This could also mark the end of Fortnite Season 4. But if you still have not figured out, what time is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand and when is the Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete Fortnite Galactus event guide. Read more to know about Fortnite Galactus event in Australia and New Zealand.
In order to get access to the event, the players must download the 14.60 updates. Fortnite Galactus event time Australia and New Zealand is going to go live from 16:00 ET on December 1st. This means that the Galactus event in Fortnite is also going live at 13:00 PT and 21:00 GMT on the same day. Currently, the makers have not released any more information about the same. So waiting for Galactus event time Australia and New Zealand to be released is the best thing to do. In order to help you guys out, we have also listed all the new changes that have been made to the game for the new Galactus event in Fortnite.
