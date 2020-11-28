Loserfruit Skin Returns In The Fortnite Item Shop; Find Out How Much It Costs

The Fortnite Icons Series has been around for quite some time now and it features skins that are based around content creators, artists, streamers, and popular musicians. The gaming company introduced the Fortnite Icon Series in an effort to highlight some of the top creators in the Fortnite community, where Loserfruit was among the earliest characters to be featured as a playable character in the game.

Who is Loserfruit in Fortnite?

Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten is one of the most popular Fortnite stars who comes from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Kathleen is a Fortnite content creator who gained recognition on the gaming scene as Loserfruit. She was the second Fortnite creator who was added as a playable character in the battle royale game after Ninja.

Loserfruit skin returns in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The new Loserfruit cosmetic bundle was first released in the Fortnite Item Shop on June 22 and was available until June 24. The skin has been finally added back to the Item Shop for the second time and is now available for purchase.

How much is the Loserfruit skin for?

The Fortnite Loserfrult bundle was originally available for 2,600 V-bucks when it was first added in the Item Shop. However, users were able to get it at a discounted rate by applying a coupon code "LUFU" at checkout. This brought the price down to just 1,800 V-bucks. The bundle is now available in the Item Shop for 1,800 V-bucks, however, fans can still use the above coupon code at checkout, according to a video shared by Loserfruit on her YouTube channel. You should also note that the coupon code only seems to work on purchase of the complete Loserfruit bundle, and not individual items. Here's what you get with the complete Loserfruit Icon Series bundle:

Loserfruit Outfit

Bounce Berry Emote

Fruit Punchers Pickaxe

Buddy Bag Back Bling

Fans can either purchase the complete bundle together or individually by paying V-bucks. If you wish to purchase the Fortnite Loserfruit skin alone, you can get it for 1,500 V-bucks.

Image credits: Epic Games