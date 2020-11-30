Fortnite Galactus Event Time In USA And Canada: What To Expect From The Event?

The end of the season Fortnite Galactus event is almost upon us and its shaping up to be one of the biggest Fortnite events we have seen so far. It has been confirmed that the event will go live on Tuesday, December 1 in most regions, but what time is the Fortnite Galactus event in USA and Canada? Let us find out.

Fortnite Galactus event time USA and Canada

The Galactus event will go live on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 4 PM ET. The event will be live in Ontario, Canada, at the same time. Fortnite fans who do not want to miss the upcoming Galactus event need to make sure that they have already installed the latest Fortnite14.60 update on their gaming device. Epic Games has also advised Fortnite fans to log into the battle royale game at least an hour before the event kicks off.

Fortnite Galactus event: What to expect?

The Fortnite Galactus event will mark the end of the current season and make way for the hotly-anticipated Season 5 of the game. Just like any other end of season event in Fortnite, fans can expect a slew of changes to the island which will involve a new map design along with many new POIs. After the event ends, it is expected that the game will remain offline until December 3, preventing users from diving into the battle royale. Galactus is a Marvel supervillain that has been built by Epic as one of a major threat to the Fortnite map as he is finally set to invade the island as part of the massive event.

Fortnite fans who attend the live event will have to go to war with the Devourer of Worlds in the ultimate battle to save the world. It is also learnt that the Galactus event will one the biggest event to ever happen in Fortnite, which will be around 4GB in file size.

Fortnite is available across various platforms which includes the Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android. Interestingly, Fortnite fans across all platforms will be able to log into their respective gaming device and view the special event playlist.

Image credits: Epic Games