Fortnite Galactus Event Time United Kingdom: What Time Will The Event Start In UK?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been one of the biggest seasons in the battle royale game. However, the Marvel-themed season is all set to come to a conclusion with the end of the season Galactus event which will cause a lot of chaos on the Fortnite island. Epic Games has recently revealed that the live event will kick off on Tuesday, December 1 in several regions, but what time is the Fortnite Galactus event in United Kingdom? Let's find out.

Fortnite Galactus event time United Kingdom

Fortnite developers have confirmed that the Fortnite Galactus event is set to begin on December 1 at 4 PM ET. However, if you are residing in the UK, you will be able to catch the event live at 9 PM UK time. Epic Games has also encouraged Fortnite fans to log into the battle royale game at least an hour prior to the event time. The company also revealed on its website that the special event playlist is likely to go live 30 minutes before the original start time. It is also recommended that you install the latest Fortnite 14.60 update if you haven't already. Fortnite players on all gaming devices will be able to log into the game and view the event playlist during the event.

Fortnite Season 5 changes

The Fortnite Galactus event will allow developers to make way for the next big season of the game and bring all the necessary changes to the map. As of right now, it is unclear what will be the exact changes to the game; however, it will obviously involve a newly designed map which may also feature a few returning POIs from the earlier seasons.

The new Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass is expected to cost 950 V-bucks, which is the same price as the current season. Once the event comes to a close, the game will be taken offline until December 3. Players won't be able to log into the battle royale game during this time.

Fortnite is now available across all major platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games