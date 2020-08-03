Fortnite Glitch: What Is Fortnite Infinite Healing Glitch And How To Exploit It?

Epic Games' Fortnite has gained widespread popularity ever since releasing over three years ago. The battle royale game has garnered a huge following around the world and it continues to grow. Developers at Fortnite constantly bring new features and content to the game to keeps things fresh and exciting.

The ongoing Fortnite Season 3 has also seen the introduction of a lot of quality content to help improve the gameplay experience for players. However, Fortnite Season 3 has been plagued with a number of glitches and exploits which is actually common for most major titles. The latest glitch is a major one and infinite healings in Fortnite. So, if you are wondering how you can exploit the latest Fortnite glitch yourself, here's how to do it.

Fortnite glitch

Here are the steps to getting infinite healing in Fortnite:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is get a consumable item (e.g., a Flopper) that you wish to duplicate.

Step 2: Now, go to a boat and drop the item.

Step 3: Pull out your pickaxe at the same time as dropping the consumable, then immediately pick up the consumable again. Make sure your pickaxe is still out while you’re doing this.

Step 4: Hop right into the boat and switch to the consumable simultaneously.

You will know that your trick has been successful when you receive an infinite amount of that particular consumable after exiting the boat. You can repeat the same process using different items.

Step 5: Now, you will need to kill yourself to see all your consumables pour out and get someone to reboot you. Once you have respawned, you will have an infinite amount of those consumables.

Epic Games hasn't acknowledged the exploit just yet, but it's likely that the company will soon get it patched. This is because the glitch is not a minor one and will clearly have a huge impact on matches. As of right now, there is no official word on when the issue could be resolved, however, one can expect a quick fix with the next patch update.

Image credits: DopeFTL | YouTube