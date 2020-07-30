How To Get The Mythic Goldfish In Fortnite Creative Mode Using Glitches?

The Mythic Goldfish is a throwable fish trophy in Fortnite that has been around for quite some time. It is an extremely rare item in the game and it can be quite difficult for players to find it. Players can use this item as a weapon and inflict 200 HP damage if used on an enemy. It can easily take down opponents with a single shot and even destroy structures. The Mythic Goldfish was first discovered in the game during a Chapter 2 update in October in 2019.

How to get the Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite?

The Mythic Goldfish is one of the most desired items in Fortnite due to its immense power, however, it can be very difficult to find one. If you wish to get your hands on this weapon, you will need to search for it all around the Fortnite map. However, the chances of you finding one are fairly slim compared to most of the other items in the game.

The Mythic Goldfish is an item that players can pull out using a Fishing pole from any of the available fishing spots that you come across. However, it’s a very rare item, and the chances of you finding one are just 0.0001%, which is one in a million. Therefore, you will need to constantly try fishing and different locations on the map before you could successfully fish one out, so you will need to have some patience.

How to get the Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Creative?

The Creative mode in Fortnite is an open sandbox that allows fans to play with a number of things including weapons, structures, and plenty more. However, the only way to get a Mythic Goldfish in the Creative mode is through a glitch which is popular among a number of users.

It should be noted that exploiting glitches is not the recommended way to do it as it will likely trigger the game's anti-cheat system resulting in an immediate ban. However, if you still wish to try it, here's how it's done.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom