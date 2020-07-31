Where Are Balls Of Yarn At Catty Corner In Fortnite Week 7?

Epic Games has finally rolled out the latest batch of Fortnite weekly challenges for Week 7 of Chapter 2, Season 3. For players who have purchased the new Battle Pass, they will be able to participate in all these challenges to earn XP and other rewards after successfully completing every task. While there are a bunch of challenges available this week, one of the exciting challenges requires players to find balls of yarn at Catty Corner. For those unaware, this is one of the newest locations on the new Fortnite map based on the new aqua theme.

Where are the balls of yarn at Catty Corner?

Catty Corner is located towards the south end of Retail Row in G7 on the Fortnite map. You will find several balls of yarn scattered around this location, however, you only need to find three to complete the challenge and earn rewards.

There are several balls of yarn in Catty Corner, however, you can easily find three of them at the following locations:

Location 1

The first one is towards the west of Catty Corner in a container.

Location 2

The second ball of yarn is to the South of Catty Corner at the backside of the gas station.

Location 3

You will find the last one on the second floor of the same gas station.

You can complete this challenge in a Team Rumble and even solos. However, completing this challenge with your team will be much easier and save you a lot of time. You can also check out the video here if you’re looking for more Balls of Yarn locations at Catty Corner.

The new set of Fortnite Season 3 challenges for Week 7 is live across all platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS. Completing these Fortnite weekly challenges will earn you experience points, a bunch of rewards and also level up the Fortnite Battle Pass.

The Season 3 Battle Pass can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks, which will also allow users to unlock a number of unique Fortnite skins, cosmetics and several other items that are part of the latest season. If you already own a Battle Pass, you can start completing these challenges and unlock all the Season 3 offerings.

Image credits: Perfect Score | YouTube