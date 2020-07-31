Where Are Floating Rings In Fortnite Week 7 Of Season 3?

Fortnite has returned with the latest wave of challenges for Week 7 of Season 3. Similar to earlier challenges during this season, the tasks are fairly easy to complete, promising quick rewards to users. So, if you have already purchased the new Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, you should definitely participate in all these challenges to earn some XP and other exciting rewards. There are a number of challenges available this week, where one of the challenges tasks players with collecting floating rings at the Weeping Woods.

This is one of the easiest challenges available this week, however, it can be a bit tricky for some players to reach the locations. So, let us take a look at where exactly you can collect Floating Rings in Fortnite Week 7.

Where are the Floating Rings in Fortnite?

Weeping Woods is one of the old locations in Fortnite which is located towards the south-east part of the map. Once you land here, head towards the north-eastern end of the forest. Finding the rings will be much easy as all of them are sitting on top of trees.

Floating Rings 1

For your first ring, you will need to get across the bridge and steer to your left as soon as you reach the end of the road. You will find the first floating ring on the third tree.

Floating Rings 2

To get the second ring, move south from the above location and you will another one. You simply need to hop across a couple of trees in this direction from the first one.

Floating Rings 3

Hop a few more trees along the same path, and you will come across the third floating ring in the very south edge.

Floating Rings 4

Next, you need to take a right turn and grab the fourth one.

Floating Rings 5

For the next one, hop a few trees in the same direction and you will have your last ring.

These challenges are available in both Solos and Team Rumble, meaning that you either complete this challenge all by yourself or with a group of friends. However, it is best to complete the Floating Rings challenge in a team.

The Floating Rings challenge is available on all the platforms including the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android. Completing the Fortnite Week 7 challenges will allow you to earn XP and level up your Season 3 Battle Pass. The Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass is available for 950 V-Bucks.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube