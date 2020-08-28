Fortnite Glitches To Try Before They Get Patched With Every New Season

Fortnite glitches have been a part of the game ever since season 1. These include glitches like Fortnite skin glitch, Fortnite v bucks glitch, Fortnite XP glitch, elo glitch, and more. With the release of Season 4, a lot of them might get patched or maybe not. Check out some of the glitches to try before they get patched:

7 Fortnite Glitches to try before they get patched

Check out the video below by the YouTuber called Glitch King where he explains some fun glitches.

Below is a brief explanation of some famous glitches. Refer to the video above to see them in action.

Fortnite Teleport + DUP Glitch

Ask your friend to pick up the gas can go into the water while jumping and spamming the pickup button. Do this while switching between your pickaxe and gas can. This will cause your friend to teleport here and there. There will be a gas can to stop him from teleporting. Just pick up the gas can you see near him.

Fortnite Invisible Car Glitch

This is one of the Fortnite glitches that is very easy to use. Park a car near a campfire. Then destroy the car and light the campfire. This will make the car invisible.

Fortnite Under Pleasant Park Glitch

This glitch makes you go under the map location named Pleasant Park. For this to work, take any car and go to the soccer field. Now build a structure as shown in the video @2:21. Now spam the drive and leave buttons till you get under the map. This Fortnite glitch will not let you get back to the map, in which case you need to restart your game.

Fortnite Invisible Glitch

Place a mech first. Now take a snowman and use it. Enter the mech and leave it. Keep doing this till you equip the snowman after leaving the mech. Now this time when you have the snowman equipped, respawn using the game menu and you will be invisible this time.

Fortnite Godmode Glitch

Enter the map in which you want to use this glitch. Leave a marker and go back to the hub. Now enter this map: 0246-0892-8030 by using the change dimension option. You will see a rift, enter it and drive the brute to the outside of the barrier.

Next, aim at the other brute then get back to the inside of the barrier while spamming the drive button. You might see a black screen, to get rid of it just switch seats. Self destruct and fly to the island that you marked earlier. Once you enter into the barrier of the island, start the game.

Fortnite V Bucks Glitch

Follow the video above from timestamp 1:32 as he explains how to do it. Check out:



For this Fortnite v bucks glitch to work, go the lobby, click on change then click on custom options. In the window that pops up, write down the code 124,950 and click accept. Click accept on the next screen as well. Next, attach a controller (if you're on PC) and head over to the v bucks tab on top. Spam left and right buttons for 5 seconds. Now PC users can remove the controller, then select the 13,000 v bucks.

Go back now and select play. Now exit the game and restart it. After you login back, select battle royale. As soon as you enter the lobby menu, you will see the v bucks getting increased.

Fortnite XP glitch

To follow along with the video, start with the timestamp @0:44. Check it out:



For this Fortnite xp glitch, the first thing you need to do is activate the spaceship. Now use a bot account or ask your friend's help for this next step. Head over to craggy cliffs and collect the thruster as shown in the video. Collect the other two pieces and install them on the ship to be able to launch the spaceship.

Now have a friend to queue up with you or just use a bot account. Have your friend go to the spaceship and start the launch, while you need to wait near the boat. As soon as the green colour bubble fully expands, get on the boat and head over to the ship. Stop the launch sequence and you get 8000 XP. You can keep repeating this to get 8000 XP each time.

Image Credits: Epicgames