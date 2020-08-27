Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes: What Does The New Season Bring For The Battle Royale Game?

The new season of Fortnite has commenced and along with it comes an exciting change in the overall gaming experience. The beginning of Season 4 started out explosively as shards of a massive comet hit the map which has altered the landscape significantly. Fortnite is known to introduce a new addition in the landscape of the map along with new seasons which ultimately help in keeping the game equally fun fir players.

With the latest Season 4, Fortnite has also released the patch notes which reveal all the major bug fixes and additions brought to the game. Excerpts of the official patch notes provided by the game have been listed below. Readers can click here to check out the extended version of the patch notes listed on the official Epic Games website -

Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes

General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode.

They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab.

This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect.

Performance

Improved smoothness of other players movement on the starting island by increasing network update rates.

Made significant performance improvements when many players are on-screen by reducing the impact of character parts.

Optimized hitches that occur when garbage collecting objects.

Fixed hitches that could happen in games where lots of building occurred.

Optimized Level-of-Detail (LOD) for buildings in Shifty Shafts and Flush Factory.

Optimized Input/Output (IO) performance on Consoles to reduce hitches and load time

Weapons and Items

The Crossbow has been vaulted.

Rocket Launcher aim reticle is now a fixed size regardless of player movement.

Hit markers are now displayed when looking through a scope.

Increased pickaxe damage against Supply Llamas, now dealing 50 damage per hit.

Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a weapon could have no ammo when dropping it immediately after picking it up.

Improved pickaxe swing responsiveness when switching from a weapon to the pickaxe and immediately holding the swing button.

Fixed an issue that prevented Hunting Rifles from auto reloading if it was fired immediately after a reload.

Fixed an issue that allowed grenades to be thrown in rapid succession while sprinting.

Fixed an issue where aiming a grenade throw and then switching to build mode wouldn’t cancel the throw.

Fixed an issue with the Builder Pro configuration that caused the players weapon to fire while trying to build in some cases.

Clingers will now properly cling to falling Supply Drops.

