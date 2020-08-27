Fortnite Season 4 Possible Leaks And News Related To Battle Pass And Skins

The much-awaited Fortnite season 4 is here. Play more and earn more rewards. Check out the below video from Epic games for more information on the Fortnite battle pass, Fortnite skins and read below for more.

Fortnite Season 4 Start Date : Battle Pass and Possible Fortnite Leaks

Fortnite season 4 start date

The release date for Fortnite season 4 is confirmed for Thursday, August 27 which is today. The start time for Fortnite season 4 is at 7pm BST.

Fortnite Season 4 Trailer Date Released

The trailer for season 4 is officially set to be released worldwide on YouTube today on 27 August at 2am EST. You can watch the trailer here when it goes live.

Fortnite Season 4 Leaks

Take a look at the announcement trailer before we move forward with fortnite leaks.

Fortnite Season 4 will have a Marvel based theme

Fortnite season 4 theme will be based on Marvel which is confirmed as per all the leaked skins of Wolverine, Thor and some other Marvel characters.

This is not the first time Epicgames is planning something with Marvel. Back in 2018 and 2019, we saw Avengers based theme modes and skins like Captain America, Deadpool, Black Widow and more. It's a common trend to release teasers on social media for the same.

Since this Battle Pass will be themed on Marvel, players can expect a lot of skins and new places to discover in an entirely different map.



This was the first leak we had which shows the Marvel logo below Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 4 : The War To Save Reality Begins

On August 26, Fortnite @FortniteGame tweeted with a S character which has Wolverine, Captain America, Groot and Storm. So players might get access to these skins earlier than the rest. This was the final teaser that Epicgames and Marvel released for Fortnite Season 4. Along with this teaser they also released final pages of the comic book in which we saw Thor coming to the island to warn everyone about Galactus's arrival.

The War to save Reality begins tomorrow!



Part 5 in Fortnite now!#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 https://t.co/TMEHevmBsq pic.twitter.com/Vnn2d2ErY1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 Trailer Leaks

The famous data miner HYPEX could have actually leaked what will occur at the end of Season 4. His tweet goes on like this.

At the end of the trailer 2 sides will stand across each other like some faceoff of a hill (Marvel & popular Fortnite skins), then Wolverine shows his claws and Peely shows his claws too.

