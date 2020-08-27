Who Voices Bloodhound In Apex Legends? Know More About Your Favourite Character

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free to play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. But recently, a number of players have been asking questions related to the game. Read more to know about Apex Legends.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes Introduce A New Legend, Crafting System And Map Changes

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 6 Leaks, A New Map, Release Date And More

Who voices Bloodhound in Apex Legends?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They have been sharing questions like “Who voices Bloodhound in Apex Legends”. “Who voices bloodhound in apex legends” has become one of the most asked questions of the gaming community. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them right here. All this information can also be picked up from the Apex Legends gamers who have dedicated a number of hours of their time for this game. Read more to find out “Who voices Bloodhound in Apex Legends”

Allegra Clark – Bloodhound

The players have been wanting to know the voice behind Bloodhound’s character. It is not easy to determine who did it but we have managed to get that piece of information for you. Bloodhound has been dubbed by Allegra Clark. She has been on the top of the gaming community by lending her voice for over a dozen of amazing games. She has given her voice for characters in games like World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, Death’s Gambit, Mass Effect: Andromeda and more. She has done a number of movies and English dubs for anime.

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Apex Legends? Learn To Mute Players Or Their Pings Here

Allegra Clark knows the popularity of her character in Apex Legends. She has been talking to the fans of the game and has also given them an insight into how she enters into the space of portraying Bloodhound. She had also shared some information about the character on her Twitter. Allegra wrote, “Since some people were curious about what Bloodhound sounds like sans post-processing! Iirc they knocked it down a half step or two, and I think that’s the pitch where I placed their voice. It’s hard to tell with the processing#apexlegends #bloodhound #honortheallfather”. A huge number of fans had reacted to Clark’s video posted on her social media account.

Since some people were curious about what Bloodhound sounds like sans post-processing! Iirc they knocked it down a half step or two, and I think that’s the pitch where I placed their voice. It’s hard to tell with the processing 😂😂 #apexlegends #bloodhound #honortheallfather pic.twitter.com/vqqGvOcGRn — Allegra Clark (@SimplyAllegra) February 28, 2019

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC) PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4) Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Apex Legends: Steps To Removing The FPS Cap

Also Read | Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?'