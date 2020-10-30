Fortnite Helicopter Locations; Learn Where Are The Helicopters In Fortnite

Fortnite is a huge game, with a massive map. It can be hard for the players to traverse far off locations on foot or even by car sometimes as all locations aren’t accessible. In these situations, players depend on traveling by air to get to their desired POI on the map. Helicopters were introduced in Fortnite in season 2 and since then it has become one of the favorite ways of the players to travel around Fortnite Island. Players have been wondering about helicopter locations in Fortnite.

Also read: Where Is Heart Lake In Fortnite? How To Fish In The Game?

Also read: Fortnite Week 10 Challenges: Where Is Upstate New York In Fortnite?

Helicopter Locations in Fortnite

Knowing helicopter locations in Fortnite can really help the player get around the map easily as helicopters are the fastest way to travel in Fortnite. With the help of a Helicopter, a player can reach from one end of the map to the other in almost no time. There are specific set locations where the helicopter spawn in Fortnite and these are called Helipads. Helicopters don’t consist of any weapons pre-installed, but the squad can use their weapons while on the Helicopter. Fortnite has introduced Helipads in the game and these helipads consist of the helicopters that players are trying to find. Here are the Helicopter Locations in Fortnite:

East of Frenzy Farm: G4

Lazy Lake Island: F7

The Yacht: E1

The Authority: E4

Weather Station: G7

The Fortilla: B6

Rickety Rigs: C7

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges

Fortnite Week 10 challenges have arrived, and it very well could be on the last weekly challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. No official news about the end of season 4 has been announced but players are assuming that it's coming close to its final moments and is gearing up for one final massive event to give justice to the conclusion of the widely appreciated season 4 of Fortnite. This final event may see the arrival of Galactus as a massive boss in the game or in some other supervillain sole and players cannot wait for his arrival to Fortnite island. Completing Fortnite Week 10 challenges is the best bet for the players that haven’t completed the battle pass yet. Here are all the Fortnite Week 10 challenges.

Search Chests at Upstate New York: 7

Eliminations at Lazy Lake: 3

Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch Fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

Drive a boat from the Fortilla to the Authority in less than four minutes

Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle: 20,000

Also read: Fortnite Halloween Skins: All Leaked Skins For Fortnite's Halloween Event, Fortnitemares

Also read: Fortnite Week 10 Challenge: How To Drive A Boat From Fortilla To Authority?