Where Is Heart Lake In Fortnite? How To Fish In The Game?

Fortnite week 10 challenges have shown up. These Fortnite challenges refresh every new week and are probably the most ideal approaches to accumulate some XP. Fortnite Chapter 2 season 4 is coming to an end and this could be one of the last weekly challenges of this season. Players can utilize week 10 challenges to step up in the battle pass before the appearance of the new season. One of the difficulties from week 10 that players have been facing is knowing - Where is heart lake in Fortnite?

Where is Heart Lake in Fortnite?

One of the challenges in Fortnite Week 10 has the players packing up their fishing rods and going for a fishing trip. This challenge needs the player to catch a fish in Heart Lake in Fortnite. The Heart Lake is located in upstate New York. This location can be easily spotted in the Fortnite map as it is a part of a gigantic new POI called Stark Industries. It is at the center of Fortnite island. The Heart Lake location is exactly where Tony Stark’s secret laboratory rests and Tony Starks’s Lakehouse too.

Catching a fish is a simple job in Fortnite. The players just need to equip themselves with a fishing rod which is commonly found near water bodies so players will get a fishing rod next to Heart Lake itself. Once they are there, they just need to throw the bait into the water and wait for the fish to bite. Catching even one fish in the lake will complete the challenge and reward the player with the respective XP.

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges

Fortnite Week 10 challenges have arrived and it very well could be on the last weekly challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. No official news about the end of season 4 has been announced but players are assuming that it's coming close to its final moments and is gearing up for one final massive event to give justice to the conclusion of the widely appreciated season 4 of Fortnite. This final event may see the arrival of Galactus as a massive boss in the game or in some other supervillain sole and players cannot wait for his arrival to Fortnite island. Completing Fortnite Week 10 challenges is the best bet for the players that haven’t completed the battle pass yet. Here are all the Fortnite Week 10 challenges.

Search Chests at Upstate New York: 7

Eliminations at Lazy Lake: 3

Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch Fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

Drive a boat from the Fortilla to the Authority in less than four minutes

Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle: 20,000

