Fortnite Week 10 Challenge: How To Drive A Boat From Fortilla To Authority?

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Makers just added a new set of weekly challenges for the players, so we have decided to talk about those additions to the game. Read more to know about some Fortnite Week 10 Challenges.

How to drive a boat from Fortilla to Authority?

The players have recently been asking a number of questions like how to a boat from Fortilla to Authority and where are the boats in Fortnite. The answer to these questions can easily be gotten by watching the number of videos uploaded by popular Fortnite streamers. The players can see their videos about where are the boats and how to drive a boat from Fortilla to Authority. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, we have listed down an easy guide that helps you complete the Week 10 challenge. Read more to know where to din boats in Fortnite.

The players have been asking a lot of questions about the drive a boat from Fortilla to Authority challenge now. All they need to do is grab a boat at the Fortilla and just ride it till The Authority. The players will be able to complete their Fortnite Week 10 challenges after this is done. The players don’t even need to stand up or leave the boat after reaching the Authority. All they need to do is take the boat from The Fortilla to The Authority. Apart from this challenge, a number of other difficult challenges have also been a brought in for Fortnite Week 10 challenges. To help you out, we have listed down all the new tasks for Fortnite Week 10 challenges.

Search 7 chests at the Upstate New York - 25,000 XP

Collect 150 metal at Slurpy Swamp - 25,000 XP

Catch 3 fishes at the Heart Lake - 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies at the Lazy Lake- 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies by hitting them with a vehicle - 25,000 XP

Deal 300 damage to enemies at the Sentinel Graveyard - 25,000 XP

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes - 25,000 XP

Ride 20,000 meters in one vehicle - 50,000 XP

