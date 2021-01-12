The Rift Fortnite Modded Server Arrives In Beta; TheGregfg Skin Now Available For Free

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought plenty of new content for the battle royale fans which includes daily quests, new NPCs, cosmetics and a lot more. While Season 5 has a lot to look forward to, Fortnite fans have been concerned about a new Rift Fortnite Modded Server that has emerged online.

What is the Rift Fortnite Modded Server?

There have been numerous videos online from content creators joining some new Fortnite Private Server on their PCs. The Private server has been called Rift and it is currently available in beta. For those unaware, it allows fans to access endless Fortnite skins, cosmetics, emotes, and various other items. Players can equip any of their favourite skins along with other preferred items before they get into the game when using the private server. It allows players to get into Solo and Party Royale mode as of now.

As noted earlier, the Rift private server is currently in beta, with speculations and online rumours suggesting that there could be an addition of previous Fortnite seasons as well. Once that happens, fans might be able to play earlier seasons with Rift.

It should be noted that Fornite Rift Private Server is independent of Epic Games servers. This is one of the reasons you wouldn’t find any official news on the mod from Fortnite developers. Also, it doesn’t allow players to gift items to their own account or other accounts as it is a private server. However, the process only works on Windows PC. It is not supported by gaming consoles such as PlayStation or Xbox Series. It also doesn’t support Nintendo Switch or mobile devices.

TheGrefg breaks Twitch record during skin reveal

In other Fortnite news, Spanish streamer and EU Heretics team owner TheGrefg just broke a Twitch record for the most concurrent views on the platform, which crossed over 2 million views for his Fortnite Icon series TheGrefg skin reveal stream.

Apparently Grefg's skin will be free by competing in his Floor is Lava tournament, just like lachlan.. I explained everything he said on stream today in this vid!https://t.co/Qb6gzK7Ne8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 11, 2021

With the addition of the new TheGrefg skin, there will be a total of seven outfits in the Fortnite Icon series. The Ninja skin was the first skin to be added to the popular series.

Image credits: Epic Games